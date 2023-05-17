Dinsdale

Maryville sophomore Jack Dinsdale putts on Tuesday at the Class 3 State Tournament in New Bloomfield.

 CHRIS ROUSH/KQ2

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Maryville sophomore Jack Dinsdale shot a career-best 77 on Tuesday in New Bloomfield at the MSHSAA Class 3 State Tournament.

That took 10 strokes off his first-round 87 for a 2-day total of 164 and a 22nd-place finish.

