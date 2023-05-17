NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Maryville sophomore Jack Dinsdale shot a career-best 77 on Tuesday in New Bloomfield at the MSHSAA Class 3 State Tournament.
That took 10 strokes off his first-round 87 for a 2-day total of 164 and a 22nd-place finish.
“He had trouble finding the fairway on the first day, but was able to get it up on the green,” Maryville coach Brenda Ricks said. “But his putts wouldn’t fall either.”
Dinsdale’s ability to turn it around on day two was the story of the tournament for Ricks.
“Impressive to do that at state,” Ricks said.
Maryville junior Ethan Scott finished 54th in the 87-golfer tournament. He shot an 88 both days.
“He did a good job hitting the fairways, but struggled with his approach shots and his putts just wouldn’t drop,” Ricks said.
Bishop LeBlond won the team title while Eagle junio Tim Johnston won the individual title with a 73 and 72 for a 145 2-day total.
The Athlete of the Week Poll has closed and will reopen Thursday for voting.
