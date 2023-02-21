23-02-23 NENB Dylan3.jpg
Buy Now

Northeast Nodaway senior Dylan McIntyre glides in the the basket for a layup on Monday against South Holt in Conception Junction. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway senior Dylan McIntyre put up one more big performance in a season filled with them for the North Central Missouri College baseball signee. McIntyre dropped 34 points on 14 made field goals in Monday’s district matchup with South Holt.

Unfortunately for the Jays — as good as their offense was on Monday, South Holt’s was better. The third-seeded Knights (15-9) beat the Bluejays (9-16) 83-66 in the first round of the Class 1, District 16 Tournament in Conception Junction.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags