CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Northeast Nodaway senior Dylan McIntyre put up one more big performance in a season filled with them for the North Central Missouri College baseball signee. McIntyre dropped 34 points on 14 made field goals in Monday’s district matchup with South Holt.
Unfortunately for the Jays — as good as their offense was on Monday, South Holt’s was better. The third-seeded Knights (15-9) beat the Bluejays (9-16) 83-66 in the first round of the Class 1, District 16 Tournament in Conception Junction.
“Offensively tonight, we scored 66 points,” Northeast Nodaway coach David Kiene said. “We just have a hard time defensively. (South Holt) is a good team. They shoot the ball well. They get down the court. They handle the ball well. That was just a good team we played tonight. I’m proud of the way we played offensively and competed offensively.”
McIntyre’s 34 points marks the seventh time this season that he has eclipsed the 30-point mark. His 26-point per game average coming into the game includes a school-record 55-point game earlier this season against St. Joseph Christian.
“It was a solid year,” McIntyre said. “It was fun. The guys are just great to be around and we always had fun. Coach Kiene coming in and teaching us his way of playing basketball was a good experience.”
The scoring and attention that McIntyre provides has allowed his younger teammates to ease into their roles this season. One who finished the year particularly strong is freshman point guard Drew Dack. Dack had his fourth-straight double-digit scoring game on Monday with 14 points.
The point guard will be counted on for an even bigger role next season with the graduation of McIntyre and starting guard Boston Adwell. The duo have combined to win 53 games in their four years with Bluejay basketball.
“I hope they take away our work ethic,” McIntyre said on what he hopes to have taught the underclassmen. “Boston and I both try our hardest every game.”
Jack Boswell scored eight points on Monday while Adwell had seven and Jake Redden had three.
“I hope these younger guys come out next year and they work their tails off and they go at it every day and get better,” Adwell said. “Hopefully they can have a good season next year.”
First-year coach David Kiene says he is proud of all the players this year. The team knew that they were replacing a lot from a season ago, but stuck with it.
“They have a lot of courage,” Kiene said. “It takes a lot of courage to come out and play in front of people and put it on the line and give it everything they’ve got. The thing about our team is — there wasn’t one moment in the season where we didn’t have 100 percent effort on the floor. When we were out on the floor, the kids gave it everything they had at all times. They always gave their best effort, and that is all you can ask.”
On Monday night, South Holt’s balanced offensive attack proved too much. Jayce Jackson had 20 points while Tylynn Prussman had 19 and Cole Medsker had 15. Nine different Knights scored in the contest.
The win for South Holt earns them a rematch with second-seeded Rock Port. Rock Port owns two wins over South Holt this season — once by 11 and once by nine.