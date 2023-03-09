SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Chadwick Cardinals weren’t going to be able to find an answer for Platte Valley junior Maggie Collins and coach Shawn Guerin was sure to tell her that after the game.

“I gave her a hug in the line,” the Chadwick coach said. “I tell you, that is one of the best players we’ve played all year, hands down. And I knew it coming in here. We’ve played some talented post players throughout the year this year, but that girl is a standalone.”

