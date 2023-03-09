SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Chadwick Cardinals weren’t going to be able to find an answer for Platte Valley junior Maggie Collins and coach Shawn Guerin was sure to tell her that after the game.
“I gave her a hug in the line,” the Chadwick coach said. “I tell you, that is one of the best players we’ve played all year, hands down. And I knew it coming in here. We’ve played some talented post players throughout the year this year, but that girl is a standalone.”
With Platte Valley’s power in the post, Guerin knew his girls would have to out-shoot them to win Thursday’s semifinals. They did just that hitting 44 percent of their 3-pointers, compared to 17 percent for Platte Valley in the 55-43 win.
“It really helps us a lot with us making shots early in the game,” Chadwick senior Maddy Nalley said.
Chadwick (25-5) had the motivation going into the semifinals as a non-ranked team.
“We have used it all year,” Guerin said. “To be honest with you, I think the highest we ever got was 10th in Class 1 and we’ve used that all year. We played an extremely tough schedule. Our only losses are to Class 3 schools or bigger that were all state ranked at the time they beat us. And we never lost by more than six points to any of those schools.”
Platte Valley (27-4) had not given up more than 46 points in a game decided in regulation all season, but Chadwick seniors Maddy Nalley — a 29 percent 3-point shooter this year — and Cora Michael — a 24 percent shooter — combined to go 6-of-12 from beyond the arc on Thursday and 15-of-26 overall.
“Whenever a team shoots like that, it is really tough to overcome that,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “… We could tell on film that 12 (Nalley) and 22 (Micheal) could shoot it. I didn’t expect them to shoot it quite as good as they did, but they shot it at a high rate.”
It looked easy for Collins on Platte Valley’s first possession as the team fed her in the post and she scored an easy layup.
It quickly got less easy for Platte Valley though as Chadwick began to rain shots. A Nalley 3-pointer made it a 15-4 Cardinal lead. The senior then hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds of the quarter for a 23-8 lead.
Platte Valley switched the versatile Collins onto Nalley and the center was able to limit her. After 14 first-quarter points, Nalley had 10 the rest of the game.
While Collins had to take the toughest defensive assignment, she also shouldered nearly all the offensive scoring load in the first half. The Chadwick lead was 29-17 at halftime and Collins had 13 of those points and the other four came off her assists.
“We knew that they were going to try to just pound us down low, and they did,” Guerin said. “So we thought if we could put a little pressure on their guards early and use our speed to maybe get a little bit of a lead … I thought if we could get a lead early, then we could maybe back in there to where we could double her and slow her down a little bit.”
Collins opened the second half with back-to-back layups and junior Brylie Angle hit back-to-back corner 3-pointers to cut the lead to 36-27.
“If we could have gotten stops on the defensive side, then it might have been a little different, but give Chadwick a lot of credit cause they were able to answer those with baskets themselves,” Pedersen said.
However, Chadwick just continued to make shots. They made seven of their first eight shots in the second half including two 3-pointers from Michael — who had just nine total 3-pointers in 27 games this season. Kerrigan Guerin ended the quarter with a 3-pointer to make the lead 48-30.
A layup by Collins on an offensive rebound got Platte Valley to within 52-41 with 3:04 left. A Sarah Langford layup cut it to 10, but that was as close as Platte Valley would get.
“I really felt like thee girls left it all out on the court and battled their hearts out to the very end,” Pedersen said.
Collins finished with 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting with 14 rebounds including nine offensive rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“We have kinda played through Maggie all season long,” Pedersen said. “Probably her best characteristic is just her competitive nature and her heart — the way she just battles. Double-, triple-teams, it didn’t matter. And she is very unselfish.”
Collins would have had more assists, but Platte Valley could not find the bottom of the net from the perimeter as Chadwick double- and triple-teamed Collins inside. Angle was 3-of-6 from three while the rest of the team was a combined 0-for-12.
“The shots just didn’t fall tonight,” Pedersen said. “You are going to have nights like that. There have been nights when we shot like Chadwick did tonight, but this wasn’t one of them.”
Nalley finished with 24 for Chadwick while Michael had 13 and Guerin had 11. Platte Valley held Cardinal leading scorer Raeleigh Little to six points, but the supporting cast carried the day.
Platte Valley will play for third on Friday at noon against Leeton, who lost 51-46 to Meadville.
“It means a lot,” Langford said. “Getting to know that tomorrow is my last game and it is still on one of the biggest stages I’ll get to play on in basketball.”