North Nodaway senior Jacquelyn Cline shoots a free throw on Friday against Stanberry in the Stanberry Invitational. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

STANBERRY, Mo. — Jacquelyn Cline and Lauren Herndon have become one of the most prolific backcourts in the area this season with their scoring and playmaking. The two North Nodaway guards were at it again on Friday night in the Stanberry Invitational with 30 combined points in the consolation final.

Unfortunately for the Mustangs, Stanberry had the answer inside every time that Cline and Herndon would heat up from the perimeter and came away with a 46-33 win to take fifth place in their home tournament.

