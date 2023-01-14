STANBERRY, Mo. — Jacquelyn Cline and Lauren Herndon have become one of the most prolific backcourts in the area this season with their scoring and playmaking. The two North Nodaway guards were at it again on Friday night in the Stanberry Invitational with 30 combined points in the consolation final.
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, Stanberry had the answer inside every time that Cline and Herndon would heat up from the perimeter and came away with a 46-33 win to take fifth place in their home tournament.
“We had fight and we fought all the way through,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “That is kinda where we are at right now and what we have to do every game, day in and day out. Our shots aren’t always going to fall, things aren’t always going to go our way, but if we can fight all the way through then we are going to stay a tough team."
Cline got hot first with back-to-back 3-pointers from the left wing for a 6-3 North Nodaway lead. Stanberry battled back with a 6-1 spurt to take a 9-7 lead after one quarter.
After going scoreless in the first quarter, Herndon drove to the lane and scored in the paint to get her offense going in the second quarter.
“She knows the stakes that we are in and how much has been put on her,” Jackson said. “In the past, she has been the kid that has shot a couple, missed them and stopped. Now, she knows that if we are going to be successful, she is going to have to hit a few. She isn’t afraid to miss some and start hitting them.
“She just has to stay confident in herself. Her defense has been phenomenal for us.”
Once she was on the board, Herndon’s outside shot opened up and she hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 15-12.
“I think that once I got that first shot to fall, I got more confident,” Herndon said.
Stanberry came back to increase the margin to 21-12 before Cline scored to cap the half at 21-14.
The Bulldogs increased the margin to 11 in the third quarter before Herndon hit a 3-pointer. The teams traded scores much of the third quarter, but the highlight for the Mustangs came with just seconds left for an inbound when Herndon found Cline for a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“Offensively, she has more confidence than any kid I’ve coached,” Jackson said of Cline. “In a good way too, not in a ‘everything is on me’ way, but in a ‘I can do it’ way. That what we need from her.”
Stanberry was able to hold the Mustangs off in the fourth quarter and collect a 46-33 win. Stanberry’s Amelia Wallace led all scorers with 18 points while Kiley Mattson had 10.
Cline finished with 16 for the Mustangs and Herndon had 14. Angie Parker had two and Ellaina Renfro had one. Renfro says she takes pride in being that role player next to Cline and Herndon and being a leader.
“Even if they are having off nights, you need to boost them up and give them confidence,” Renfro said. “Helping them on loose balls and rebounds is a big thing because they are putting that energy into being that offensive player. You just got to back them up.”