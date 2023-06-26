ST. JOSEPH, Mo.— Eight-man football is not usually associated with defense. The fun of 8-man is often associated with lighting up the scoreboard, but with the best players in the state gathering in St. Joseph for the All-Star Game, they showed how well they can defend.
“It feels good to come here and hit some guys one last time,” Platte Valley All-Star Trevor Weir said.
Worth County’s Jase Latham was one of those star defenders and soaked in the moment of his final football game as he now gets ready for his college track and field career.
“Thursday to now, it has been the most fun I’ve had playing football,” Latham said. “It feels different. It feels different than all the games we had this year. … I don’t even know how to explain it, it is just so surreal.”
The tone was set on the opening drive with Green Team cornerback Carter Luke of Platte Valley delivering a huge hit in the open field force a punt.
“I kinda read their swing pass, made my read and came in,” Luke said. “It felt really good to get back in the action.”
Green’s offense appeared loaded with All-State players Jacob Coffey of Drexel and Kemper Cline of Albany in the backfield. But the Silver Team’s defensive line was up for the challenge with Weir, Latham and King City’s Chase Moss.
“Having those people around me who are on the same level, if not better than me, it is insane,” Latham said. “It is such a mind blower. … It is so much fun.”
That trio along with the rest of the defensive line rotation was able to keep East Atchison linebacker Charlie Litherbury clean and he ended up being named the game’s Defensive MVP.
“We all play hard-nosed football and it works,” Weir said. “Our defense was about as elite as it gets.”
While Litherbury got the Defensive MVP, it was the Green that won the game 22-20 and Luke sparked that. Luke intercepted a second-quarter pass just short of the end zone and returned it back to the other side of the field.
“I jumped the pass, was able to get hands on the ball and make the play,” Luke said.
Cline capped that drive with a touchdown pass to Norborne/Hardin-Central’s Kobe Gibson. Coffey punched in the 2-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
With the nature of the All-Star format, Luke rotated out of the game on the next drive and Silver got its first offensive momentum of the night. King City’s Ty Mooney capped a long drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Stewartsville/Osborn’s Braxton Gibson gave Silver the lead at half with a 48-yard touchdown run for a 14-8 halftime advantage. Gibson earned the Offensive MVP for the game — giving Silver both MVP awards despite Green winning the game.
Turnovers were the difference in the second half. Silver finished with 100 more total yards than Green, but a trio of interceptions — one each for Luke, Orrick’s Zander Stevinson and North Shelby’s JD Rich — and fumbles — including one forced by Luke.
Stevinson and DeKalb’s Zander Matson scored second-half touchdowns for the Green while Albany’s Porter Davis caught a 46-yard Silver touchdown.
“Not many times do you get the chance to put on the pads and go hit somebody,” Nodaway Valley All-Star Blake Bohannon said. “Sometimes if you are on a below average team, you get the chance to play with some better players and see what it is like to play on a higher level.”
Bohannon said he was playing hard for his grandpa, Tim Randle.
“For me, it’s my grandpa,” Bohannon said. “I don’t want him to think I’m soft or something, so I come out here and play my hardest.”
In addition to the MVPs, the Missouri 8-Man Coaches Association awarded two more scholarships after the game with East Atchison’s Braden Graves receiving the Dalton Thacker Memorial Scholarship and Drexel’s Billy Lau receiving the Ruth States Honorary Scholarship.