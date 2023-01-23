LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Maryville Dazzlers turned in a strong performance at their regional competition at the Lee’s Summit North Invitational at Lee’s Summit North High School on Saturday.
The Dazzlers finished first with their lyrical performance, second in game day and third in pom.
The roster includes seniors Kensley Wood and Kaylee Harkrider; juniors Maggie Webb, Maggie Farnan, Morgan Mullock, Payton McGinness and Alana Crawford; sophomores Teagan Frank, Emma Nolte, Lonia Bowen, Claire Nickerson, Kiah Bennett and Cambree Murrell; and freshman Mylee Backman.
The team will complete at the state competition on February 24 and 25 at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City.