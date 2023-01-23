Dazzlers

The Maryville Dazzlers competed on Saturday in the Lee's Summit North Invitational. 

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Maryville Dazzlers turned in a strong performance at their regional competition at the Lee’s Summit North Invitational at Lee’s Summit North High School on Saturday.

The Dazzlers finished first with their lyrical performance, second in game day and third in pom.

