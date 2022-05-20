JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Medals were the theme start to finish for the Nodaway County athletes at Day 1 of the MSHSAA Class 1 State Track and Field Championships as the first event of the day included North Nodaway sophomore Saryn Brown taking fourth in the high jump and Nodaway Valley sophomore Riley Blay put his signature on the day with a state championship in the final Nodaway County event.
Northeast Nodaway freshman Baylie Busby and Brown kicked off the meet with the high jump. It was both athletes first state trip and they were the lone representation for their schools.
Both cleared the opening height on their first attempt, but Busby went out on the next height and finished her freshman season in a tie for 12th.
Brown kept jumping and after misses at 4-foot-9 and 4-foot-11, cleared each height. Coach Lindsi Jackson credits Brown’s relentless work on her technique for her consistency this season.
“Her form is where she excels,” Jackson said. “She still has some work to do on it, but she works on her form every single day and that is what has gotten her this far.”
Brown went out at 5-foot-1 and along with her ability to clear the other heights in two jumps or less, earned her fourth in the state. Jasper freshman Crystal Smith won the state championship by clearing 5-foot-3.
“It is just really exciting because everything has paid off,” Brown said. “I couldn’t be more excited just to be here.”
Taking a medal back to North Nodaway means a lot to Brown, who became a leader despite being a sophomore for the Mustangs this season.
“It is really exciting because no one has been here in three years,” Brown said, referencing Kristin Herndon as the last Mustang at state. “I’m just hoping to start a tradition for everyone else.”
The middle of the day was highlighted by the girls shot put where Platte Valley sent both of its throwers and both Maggie Collins and Jenna Mason came away with medals.
For Collins, she was fifth in the shot put for the second year in a row to begin her high school career. With two state basketball championships and a state runner-up finish in softball, it has been an electric start to a career for Collins.
As a standout in the team sports, Collins said it was special to share the podium with a teammate.
“It is always good to have a familiar face around,” Collins said. “Someone to push you just a little bit harder than you would push yourself maybe.”
For Mason, she made her first trip to state and to come away with a medal was beyond even her biggest goal to begin the year. She finished eighth in the state.
“It means a lot to me,” Mason said. “I’ve worked so hard to get here and just knowing that I made it here, it inspires me to come back next year.”
The day ended with Blay keeping the 3,200-meter crown in the family after his brother Tyler won the Class 1 State Championship last season.
Blay set the pace for the race, but Principia senior Rex Heath hung a couple seconds behind Blay around the track for seven laps. Then the senior made his move.
Heath pulled nearly even with Blay as the two entered the home stretch, but as Heath began to pass Blay, the Thunder sophomore shifted out of his cruising steady pace into his kick and quickly pulled away from Heath once more.
“I knew for sure that it was there,” Blay said of his kick. “Every Sunday, me and my brother do this ‘speed Sunday’ thing. Three mile warmup, eight 200s, a mile cool down — just to keep the legs spinning. … He just says ‘You have that insane foot speed for no reason,’ I just instantly thought of that and took off.”
Heath set a new personal-best with a 9:48.94, but Blay finished with a 4:47. 21 to take the state title — adding to the one he collected in cross country.
“It feels amazing,” Blay said. “I don’t really like cross (country) because of the hills, but I love track. You just get out here, pick a speed and go fast.”
Blay will have a chance to double that state title count on Saturday with the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs. He is the state leader in both events.
Dawson Fast will also medal for the Thunder in the 400-meter dash after qualifying for the final with the fourth-best time. He is guaranteed a top-8 finish. He finished tied for 12th in the high jump on Friday.
Platte Valley junior Kayley Hauber was ninth in the 100-meter dash, missing a medal by two hundredths of a second, and 14th in the triple jump. Platte Valley junior Andrea Riley was 15th in the 1,600-meter run while Micah Wolf, Jacob Peery, Ethan Holtman and Justin Miller took 15th in the 4x800-meter relay and Wolf was 16th in the 3,200-meter run.
Saturday’s Schedule:
10 a.m.: Boys Triple Jump — Justin Miller, Platte Valley
10 a.m.: Boys Javelin — James Herr, Nodaway Valley
1:20 p.m.: Boys 1,600 — Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley
2:15 p.m.: Boys 400 — Dawson Fast, Nodaway Valley
3:15 p.m.: Boys 800 — Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley
4 p.m.: Girls 3,200 — Andrea Riley, Platte Valley