Nodaway Valley freshman Haylee Dawson handles the ball against North Nodaway on Tuesday in Graham. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GRAHAM, Mo. — Nodaway Valley has been short-handed recently without go-to shooter Savanna Marriott for the past week. Without Marriott, that has increased the pressure on freshman Haylee Dawson who has been added to the starting lineup.

When the Thunder needed a spark on Tuesday against North Nodaway, Dawson stepped up with a career-high 11 points, including three 3-pointers, in the 43-40 win.

