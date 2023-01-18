GRAHAM, Mo. — Nodaway Valley has been short-handed recently without go-to shooter Savanna Marriott for the past week. Without Marriott, that has increased the pressure on freshman Haylee Dawson who has been added to the starting lineup.
When the Thunder needed a spark on Tuesday against North Nodaway, Dawson stepped up with a career-high 11 points, including three 3-pointers, in the 43-40 win.
“My mindset is just to try my hardest at all time,” Dawson said. “Those are pretty good shoes to fill with Savanna.”
North Nodaway threw the first punch in the first quarter with outstanding defense and a 5-3 lead while drawing three fouls on Ava Graham and sending the 17-point per game scorer to the bench for the remainder of the half.
Nodaway Valley sophomore Paidyn Linville tied the game to begin the second quarter with two free throws, but two baskets by Mustang senior Jacquelyn Cline pushed the North Nodaway lead to 9-6.
Sydney Marriott answered with a deep 3-pointer and Bella Walker gave Nodaway Valley its first lead at 10-9 with a free throw. Dawson had five quick points including a 3-pointer to increase the lead to 16-12 with 45 seconds left in the half.
“With Haylee, it is just playing with confidence,” Nodaway Valley assistant coach Alan Calfee said. “We tell her that if she’s open, she has to be a threat and shoot the ball. Tonight, she hit a few.”
Cline and Paige Hanson traded free throws before freshman Jackie Wray pulled the Mustangs within 18-16 at halftime with a buzzer-beating putback.
“We give them jobs, we give them specific assignments, and they step up and do those things,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said of her role players. “They are not afraid to say that my job is going to be getting on the floor — I might get beat up a little bit, but I’m going to make things happen cause this is my job. They know that for Jackie and Lauren to be the offensive-minded kids that they are, they have to do a lot of the heavy work. They have to rebound, they have to hustle, and they are happy to do it.”
Dawson started the second half like she finished the first half with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 23-19. Another Dawson 3-pointer stretched the lead to 34-25 late in the third quarter.
"It felt pretty good,” Dawson said. “After I got that first shot off, I got comfortable shooting more. I put some more out there and they ended up going in.”
A Walker basket early in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to double figures at 38-27.
“It was big,” Linville said of Dawson and Walker. “They did a lot for our team in this game.”
North Nodaway did not fold with Lauren Herndon hitting a shot before Cline finished an and-one and added another bucket to cut the margin to 38-34 with 3:35 left.
“Fight — I think that is kinda our mantra going forward,” Jackson said. “If we fight and do the little things, we are going to be in it at the end of the game. We proved that tonight.”
Graham ended the run with a basket with 2:45 left. Linville added a free throw with 1:52 left to push the margin to 41-34.
Four points from Cline got the Mustangs within 41-38 with 31 seconds left and Nodaway Valley went 2-of-9 from the free throw line late.
“The biggest thing is we have to hit our free throws down the stretch,” Calfee said. “If we hit our free throws down the stretch there, we don’t even give them an opportunity to at the end.”
Herndon scored to cut the margin to 43-40 and the Thunder missed two free throws, but Cline’s desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer was blocked.
Cline finished with 18 points while Herndon had 12, Angie Parker had six, and Lacy Riley and Wray each had two.
“Jackie has been a really fun kid to coach lately,” Jackson said. “Whenever you have a kid with her ability and her mentality where you have to tell her to be a little more selfish, that is the kind of kid you want. She is more than capable of taking a game like that one and putting it on her back and making things happen.”
In addition to Dawson’s 11, Sydney Marriott had nine, Linville had seven, Graham had six, Hanson had six and Walker had four.
North Nodaway hosts Platte Valley on Friday while Nodaway Valley is at DeKalb.