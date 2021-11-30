BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. — If the Nodaway Valley Thunder are looking to announce their presence this season, a strong performance at the Platte Valley Invitational — their home tournament — seems like a good way to do that.
“I feel like it would be a huge confidence booster for us,” Nodaway Valley sophomore Kayden Conn said of the possibility of winning the PVI.
The third-seeded Thunder certainly started off the tournament on that note with a 16-0 run to start the first-round game against Union Star before coasting through the final buzzer with a 69-39 victory.
“All the practice that we have done and the hard work we put in just showed out on the court today,” Conn said.
Nodaway Valley point guard Hunter Dawson led the offensive onslaught in the first quarter with 15 of his game-high 27 points coming in the first eight minutes of play.
“It felt really good,” Dawson said. “I think we did very well as a team, and we just came out rolling. That is the way that we needed to start off.”
Dawson also hit six 3-pointers in the game. His hot-shooting is a carry-over from last season when he was over 40 percent from behind the arc.
“By having him score, it opens up the other people,” Nodaway Valley coach Michael Barbosa said.
With their senior point guard setting the tone, the rest of the Thunder players followed suit. Conn had at least one 3-pointer in every quarter on his path to 18 points.
“I feel like I've grown more as an all-around player and not just a shooter,” Conn said.
The outside shooting extended to the bench where junior Ethan Rohr had 10 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Barbosa liked what he saw from his post players with senior Dawson Fast and freshman Preston Jenkins. Jenkins had six points and Fast had three, but as under-sized posts, both battled well with the size of Union Star.
“Preston is super strong and physical,” Barbosa said. “He will battle with anyone like he did tonight. Union Star's (Robbie Stubbs), he was taller than him, out-weighed him — but he battled. Dawson is just a freak athlete. He can jump out of the gym. He can be a guard and post up as well.”
Barbosa said after the game that he has been on the other end of blowout games before and wanted to make sure he got his bench plenty of time in the lop-sided game. That meant team leaders like Fast and Bracxten Rohlmeier were each held to three points, but each facilitated plenty for others.
The Thunder advance to the PVI semifinals on Wednesday at 9 p.m., where they will meet second-seeded St. Joseph Christian. The Trojans will play seventh-seeded North Nodaway on Tuesday at 9 p.m.
“I'd love to win it,” Dawson said of the PVI. “That is the dream. That is what we want to do. Hopefully, we can get it done.”