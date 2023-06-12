MARYVILLE, Mo. — Austin David and Nino Coniglio have been swimming a lot of years together for the Maryville Sharks, but this will be their final month in the same uniform as they both prepare to go off to college in the fall.
“It feels good to be back in the home field,” Coniglio said. “I use this meet to kinda just get a feel for how I’m doing as compared to last season. From here, I know where to go and what I need to improve on.”
They began this final season together in strong fashion at Maryville’s season-opening home meet against Tarkio, Glenwood and Auburn — winning every event in the 15-and-over age division and going 1-2 in every event they entered together.
“It gets my heartbeat going,” David said of the competition between himself and Coniglio. “My Kansas City always told me that you want to get your heartbeat going before a race to make you swim way faster. I feel like he really gets it going for me.”
Coniglio, who swims year-round with his club team, is excited to swim for the Sharks this summer before he goes on to the next level to swim for Coe College in Iowa.
“They had both the major that I wanted, that being creative writing, and they also had the swim team that I could swim on,” Coniglio said.
David is enjoying his last season off competitive swim with goals in mind and goals he began to check off last Wednesday at the home meet. David broke two team records with a 32.80 in the 50-meter breaststroke and a 30.51 in 50-meter backstroke.
“It felt pretty good,” David said. “I had the backstroke record before then Nino got it from me. It feels good to get it back — a little friendly competition.”
David won the freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke 50-meter events and the 100-meter freestyle. Coniglio won the 50-meter butterfly and they teamed with Timothy Lynn and Asher Brunnert to win both the medley and freestyle relays.
“I want to finish out my career in Sharks and make a good memory,” Coniglio said.
Other standouts from the meet included Cora Feick winning all six of her events in the girls 11-12 division. Samuel and Josiah Green combined to win every event in the boys 8-and-under division.