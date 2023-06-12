23-06-15 Swim Nino Austin.jpg
Maryville swimmers Austin David, left, and Nino Coniglio, right, dive into the pool next to each other last Wednesday at the Maryville Aquatic Center.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Austin David and Nino Coniglio have been swimming a lot of years together for the Maryville Sharks, but this will be their final month in the same uniform as they both prepare to go off to college in the fall.

“It feels good to be back in the home field,” Coniglio said. “I use this meet to kinda just get a feel for how I’m doing as compared to last season. From here, I know where to go and what I need to improve on.”

