MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Sharks defended their home waters on Saturday and rolled to the team championship in the Maryville Invitational, the largest home meet in Maryville each year.
“I think we all did really well,” Maryville coach Lauren Macali said. “I am very proud of how everyone swam.”
The day also was a milestone for one of the team leaders with 17 year-old Austin David, who is both a swimmer and a coach for this year’s team, getting his name on the team 15-and up record board for the first time as an individual. David broke a record as old as he is by swimming the 50-meter breaststroke in 34.14 seconds — winning the race by over five seconds and breaking Nic Zweifel’s 34.35 mark set in 2005.
David was the meet’s top scorer in the 15-and-up boys division and won the 50-meter backstroke and freestyle in addition to his breaststroke crown. Nino Coniglio was nearly as dominant with wins in the 50-meter butterfly and 100-meter individual medley. The duo also helped win both the medley and free relays.
The 13-14 boys also found success in the relays with Tyson Atwell, Timothy Lynn, Kedrick Watkins and Jaren Dombek winning the medley to begin the day and having Brody Shepherd team with Dombek, Atwell and Watkins to win the free relay at the end of the day.
“This season’s been pretty fun,” Dombek said.
Connolly Mayfield was the high-scorer in the 11-12 boys division as he won the backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. The boys team picked up another individual champion in the 8-and-under division with Brewer Honan winning the 25-meter freestyle.
The 13-14 girls division has been a consistent strength for the Sharks all season with a deep group of talent and proved that way again on Saturday. Lola Alvarez won the backstroke while Jaidaci Wilmes took home titles in the breaststroke and butterfly.
“I’m close to the backstroke record so I want to go for that,” Alvarez said.
The group has excelled this season with Wilmes and Alvarez joined by strong swimmers Tallyn Haer, Meah Schommer, Nia Lipiec, Claire Walter, Charlotte Davison and Casey Stoll.
“It is awesome,” Alvarez said. “We are all really close and we all like to do better as a team.”
Alvarez, Lipiec, Walter and Wilmes swam the winning time in the medley relay.
“I think we did well,” Alvarez said. “Me and my medley team, we tried to break the record and we were really close.”
Cora Feick gave the Sharks another high-point scorer by winning three individual races in the girls 11-12 division. The only individual race she didn’t win was the individual medley where teammate Leah Wonderly took the crown. Feick and Wonderly teamed with Sofia Lynn and Aniston Winter to win the medley relay and Addie Honan subbed in for Lynn to help win the freestyle relay.
The 9-10 girls division was highlighted by the Shark relays with Rebecca Thrower, Elara Chase, Kyra Schultz and Gabby Schieber winning the medley relay and Malexa Aley subbing in for Chase on the winning freestyle relay team.
The 8-and-under girls provided a highlight to end the day with 7 year-old Hadlee Mayfield taking the challenge of the 100-meter individual medley and not just finishing the race, but winning her division. Coach Grace Wright ran from one side of the pool to the other during the race encouraging Mayfield who finished with 3:36.97 and a hug from her coach.
Molly Simmerman added to the 8-and-under success by winning the 25-meter backstroke. Simmerman and Mayfield teamed with Leola Parry and Austyn Quinlin to win the medley relay and the freestyle relay.
The Sharks travel to Auburn, Nebraska, on Monday before returning home on Wednesday to host Hamburg (Iowa) and Auburn.
“The whole team did awesome today,” Macali said.