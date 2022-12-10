22-12-15 NNB Mason2.jpg
North Nodaway sophomore Mason Richardson goes up for a layup on Friday against East Harrison in Hopkins. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

HOPKINS, Mo. — North Nodaway principal Roger Johnson was in the front row letting senior Damian Dailey know that this was his game to dominate and he owned the paint. On the other side of the floor, the Mustang student section and cheerleaders were celebrating every strong move the senior made.

Dailey heard them all and they fueled him to a 19-point performance as the Mustangs (2-4) won their second game of the season 57-25 over East Harrison.

