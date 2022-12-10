HOPKINS, Mo. — North Nodaway principal Roger Johnson was in the front row letting senior Damian Dailey know that this was his game to dominate and he owned the paint. On the other side of the floor, the Mustang student section and cheerleaders were celebrating every strong move the senior made.
Dailey heard them all and they fueled him to a 19-point performance as the Mustangs (2-4) won their second game of the season 57-25 over East Harrison.
“I had a lot of people hyping me up that gave me the energy to come in here and play a good game,” Dailey said. “I knew I was a dominant post so I came in here and scored on them.”
After two-straight 1-win season, the Mustangs have reached multiple wins for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.
“These guys haven’t had a lot of success the last couple years,” North Nodaway first-year coach Cody Jenkins said. “To see them come out and be on the other side of a 30-point win is big for them just for morale, just not for the boys, but for parents, for the community and for everybody. To see some success on this side is nice.”
The game was tied at 3-3 early, but defense and Dailey’s interior presence fueled an 18-0 run for North Nodaway. Sophomore Owen Martin came up with a steal and layup to begin the run.
Dailey had back-to-back scores including a 3-point play to stretch the lead before junior Brice Trimble had a steal and score. Dailey ended the first quarter with two more baskets for a 16-3 lead.
“Keep him out of foul trouble, give him the ball and let him do what he does,” Martin said of feeding Dailey.
A put-back by Mason Richardson and a three by Trimble extended the run into the second quarter and made it 21-3.
The Mustangs took a 32-14 lead into halftime. Martin got the offense going again with the first points of the second half. The sophomore has stepped in at point guard with junior Aydan Blackford sidelined with a broken collarbone.
“We need to control turnovers and our fouls,” Martin said. “We just have to keep our hands out and be smart.”
The Mustangs got the chance to play their big freshman class in the closing minutes of a big win — a luxury they haven’t gotten to enjoy much in recent seasons. The young players have impressed the team’s veterans.
“Kaeden (Nave) is going to be good,” Dailey said. “That is what I gotta say about that kid. He is going to be really good in the next few years.”
In addition to Dailey’s 19, Mason Richardson had eight, Jeremiah Dobbins had seven, Martin had six, Preston Hansen, Ethan Fry and Trimble each had five, and Landon Parman had two.
“It felt good,” Martin said. “We needed a win to just get out there and see what we can do and how good we are together.”
The Mustangs will be back home on Tuesday to host Northeast Nodaway.