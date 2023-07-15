The Northwest All-Stars 16U team made the long road trip to DeSoto for the Senior League State Tournament on Saturday and ensured that they’d stay a while with a 12-4 victory over the Joplin All-Stars.
Joplin earned their way to the matchup with Northwest in the double-elimination tournament with a win on Friday evening and carried that momentum into the top of the first inning as four Northwest errors allowed Joplin to take a 2-0 lead.
Northwest immediately answered in its half of the inning with shortstop Drew Dack singling. Two-out hits by Landon Wiederholt and Chase Cline drove in runs to even the score at 2-2.
Parker Sollars, who had two of the errors in the first inning, settled in for Northwest with scoreless innings in the second and third.
Northwest opened the game up in the third inning with Eli Gaiser’s base-clearing 3-run single with two outs for a 5-2 lead. Dack led off the fourth with a double and Justin Miller drove him in for a 6-2 lead.
Joplin battled back with two runs in the top of the sixth to crawl within 6-4, but Northwest had the answer again.
Northwest batted around in the bottom of the fifth and posted six runs behind hits by Landon Wilmes, Bo Zeikle and Dack.
Sollars finished the game going 5 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and two earned runs while striking out six and walking one. Wiederholt got the final four outs without allowing a hit or walk, and striking out two.
Dack finished the game 4-for-5 at the plate while Wiederholt, Carson Bray and Wilmes each had two hits.
Northwest will wait for the winner of Sunday’s consolation final to see who they will play in Monday’s 6 p.m. championship game in DeSoto. Northwest will go into Monday with two chances to secure the state title in the double-elimination tournament. The “if necessary” game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Monday night.
Northwest All-Stars Roster
Graham Medsker, King City
Justin Miller, Platte Valley
Landon Wiederholt, Platte Valley
Landon Wilmes, NE Nodaway
Parker Sollars, Maysville