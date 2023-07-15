23-07-13 NW Cline Dack.jpg
Chase Cline and Drew Dack celebrate last Sunday during the Northwest All-Stars' district championship victory in Bethany. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

The Northwest All-Stars 16U team made the long road trip to DeSoto for the Senior League State Tournament on Saturday and ensured that they’d stay a while with a 12-4 victory over the Joplin All-Stars.

Joplin earned their way to the matchup with Northwest in the double-elimination tournament with a win on Friday evening and carried that momentum into the top of the first inning as four Northwest errors allowed Joplin to take a 2-0 lead.

