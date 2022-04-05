ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds began the tournament season in dominating fashion at Monday’s Lafayette Invitational at Fairview Golf Course in St. Joseph.
Senior Trevin Cunningham and sophomore Jacob Scott finished first and second in the 41-golfer field as Maryville topped Lafayette by 12 strokes.
“If we can keep this up and get better every week — we can maybe send a team to state,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham and Scott were each tied for third through the front nine — each shooting a 43. They finished with the top two scores on the back nine.
Cunningham shot even par with a 36 on the back nine and felt like he had all the aspects of his game clicking.
“I was chipping very well and I was leaving first putts close so I didn’t have to worry about stressful second putts,” Cunningham said. “… I hit a lot of fairways on the back and I was putting the chips very close to the hole, so it was just easy tap-ins for par. That was the winning formula.”
Brenda Ricks credited another part of Cunningham’s game for his performance. The Spoofhound coach pointed out his mental game with being able to bounce back on the back nine.
“What is impressive about it is that he shot a 43 on the front nine,” Ricks said. “That tells me his mental game is improving. … To come back and shoot par and have that strong of nine after the nine that he didn’t like — that says we are making a lot of progress. That is what this game is all about.”
It is Cunningham’s first tournament championship of his career. As a freshman, he made state. His sophomore season was canceled and he qualified for state again as a junior. Despite his accomplished career, Monday was a special feeling for Cunningham.
“I’ve gotten first in matches and stuff, but tournaments are kinda different,” Cunningham said. “It is a lot more people.”
Scott made his charge on the back nine as well with a 40 — two strokes better than everyone besides Cunningham. He wasn’t as happy with the way he was playing, but battled through to finish four strokes behind Cunningham and one stroke ahead of Lafayette’s Jackson Compton.
“To be honest with you, my putting was really bad,” Scott said. “I had a lot of good looks — I thought I did — inside of 15 feet and you walk away and you are making a par. … I just need to work on a lot of stuff, I guess.”
Maryville added two more medalists with sophomore Ethan Scott and freshman Jack Dinsdale tying for eighth with a 91. Those two give the lineup plenty of depth with Ethan Scott coming off qualifying for state as a freshman.
“They are working hard and it has been hard to work hard because it has been cold,” Ricks said.
Marcus Henggeler rounded out the Spoofhound varsity lineup with a 102 score and took 21st overall.
Maryville also won the junior varsity portion of the tournament. Rylan Brady finished with an 84 to finish as the top J.V. golfer.
“He is one of those freshmen who has a lot of experience,” Ricks said.
Chase Dew and Dylan Groomer finished second and third with a 93 and 96 respectively. Kaleb Groomer had a 101, Seth Gillespie had a 107 and Royse Laffey had a 109.
“That is just going to make us better, because there is competition for those first five spots,” Ricks said. “It is going to be a lot of fun.”
The Spoofhounds will host Savannah on Wednesday for a match at Mozingo Lake Recreational Park. Maryville will host Clarinda on Monday.
Maryville 177, Falls City 216
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhounds won their season-opening match on Thursday 177-216 over Falls City.
Jacob Scott and Trevin Cunningham were the individual medalists by shooting 39. Ethan Scott had a 48, Jack Dinsdale had a 51 and Dylan Groomer had a 52.