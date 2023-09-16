23-09-21 MHSFB DQ2.jpg
Maryville senior quarterback Derek Quinlin smiles as he goes back to his team after the coin toss on Friday night at the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — There was a theme all night for coach Matt Webb’s Spoofhounds on Friday night from the opening trip down the hill with youth football players flanking the current Spoofhounds to the end of the night when offensive coordinator Matt Houchin told the team that Derek Quinlin broke the school passing record and he was mobbed by his teammates.

“This place is special,” Webb said. “… The message before the game with over 100-something youth football players in the locker room — I said, we are going to beat these guys with culture and community. That is exactly what happened.”

