MARYVILLE, Mo. — There was a theme all night for coach Matt Webb’s Spoofhounds on Friday night from the opening trip down the hill with youth football players flanking the current Spoofhounds to the end of the night when offensive coordinator Matt Houchin told the team that Derek Quinlin broke the school passing record and he was mobbed by his teammates.
“This place is special,” Webb said. “… The message before the game with over 100-something youth football players in the locker room — I said, we are going to beat these guys with culture and community. That is exactly what happened.”
The fifth-ranked Spoofhounds (3-1; 2-0 MEC) knocked off second-ranked St. Pius X, 46-42, in front of a packed Hound Pound which was treated to Quinlin’s record-breaking night with an unofficial 395 yards passing and five total touchdowns.
“It means everything,” Quinlin said. “I’ve got great guys around me — they make the plays. I just get them the ball. It is an honor and the goal is to go break it next week.”
The guys he is getting the ball also recognize the luxury they have with their quarterback.
“It’s freaking Derek, baby,” senior Delton Davis said. “I love him. We couldn’t do any of this without him and he is freaking amazing.”
Quinlin’s final touchdown came with his legs on a 13-yard run to take the lead with 52 seconds left. Fifty-two seconds with three timeouts was an eternity for the two high-powered offenses on Friday night.
A 33-yard pass and an 11-yard pass had St. Pius X (3-1; 1-1 MEC) knocking on the door of the red zone with 21 seconds and a timeout left. That’s when the Warriors decided to go to their star receiver Tommy Hutsler, who had three first-half touchdowns.
Hutsler, a Park Hill transfer, ran a fade route again — but the ball never got to him as Spoofhound senior Don Allen leapt in front of Hutsler for the game-sealing interception.
“First half was a little rough with him— he is a great receiver, he is quick and can catch the ball anywhere,” Allen said. “That fourth quarter when I made that pick, it was just a great feeling and I feel like I made up for it.”
Webb’s “culture and community” speech resonated with Quinlin from the beginning of the night when St. Pius X was out for warmups and went on top of the midfield logo with their flag. Quinlin, who has grown up around the proud Maryville football tradition his whole life, took notice and took exception.
“A big thing that really pushed us over that edge was — at the very beginning of the game, they went and stood on our ‘M,’” Quinlin said. “They did their whole pregame stuff on our ‘M.’ We took that personal and we showed it.”
The Warriors stuck first with a touchdown to Hutsler and looked to make in a 2-score game early, but Gus McCollough forced an intentional grounding and punt — in which the punter took a knee when fielding it. Starting just over midfield, Quinlin went to work with a 9-yard touchdown to Boston Hageman.
Hutsler scored another touchdown, but the Spoofhounds answered with a couple long passes setting up a 1-yard Davis touchdown run to make the Warrior lead 14-12.
Maryville sophomore Sadler Viau recovered a fumble on the next possession and Quinlin capped a 53-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Garner.
“Derek is one of my best friends, we have so much chemistry,” Garner said. “He is probably the best quarterback to come out of Maryville, and I am proud to say that.”
The teams traded punts, but St. Pius X answered before half with another Hutsler touchdown with 17 seconds left and took a 21-18 lead into the locker room.
Maryville came back after halftime with a touchdown drive as Delton Davis used a spin move to make defenders miss on a 16-yard touchdown run.
“I saw four of them coming to the outside, I saw the gap inside so I just figured, why not not try something out and it worked,” Davis said with a laugh.
Davis continued to be hard to tackle after the Spoofhound defense forced a punt. Facing third-and-14 from their own 10, Quinlin found Davis and he appeared to be corralled short of the sticks, but he wheeled to the edge and around the entire defense for a 90-yard touchdown.
“I knew when I caught the ball, I wasn’t to the first yet, so I needed to cut back outside and get in,” Davis said. “As soon as I cut back outside, I saw that there was some room and I just took off.”
The Warriors answered with a touchdown, and a controversial fourth-down spot on a Quinlin run gave the Warriors the ball back and they capitalized with a touchdown to go back in front 36-32 with 7:09 left.
Maryville had a decision on the next drive facing a fourth-and-6 in their own territory, but after sending the punt group out and calling timeout, Houchin sent Quinlin back in and the quarterback made sure it was the right call. He found Tucker Turner on the sideline for a 55-yard catch and run.
“There is not a kid that defines ‘tradition never graduates’ more than 26 Tucker Turner,” Webb said. “The kid grew up here coming to all the youth camps with his twin brother Tanner. Next thing you know 26 is making plays running the ball and catching — scooting down the sideline.”
On the next play, Quinlin hit Davis for a 9-yard touchdown with 4:11 left. The extra point made the Maryville lead 39-36.
“I have three words,” Quinlin said of Davis. “He’s a dog.”
St. Pius answered quickly with a 48-yard touchdown pass, but Allen returned the kickoff to nearly midfield and Quinlin found Garner for a 37-yard gain to get into the red zone. Two plays later, Quinlin scored on his 13-yard run which set the table for Allen’s big interception.
“It is just unspeakable,” Davis said. “That is the definition of freaking Spoofhound football right there. I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys. We love each other, we worked hard and we got the dub. In those ups and downs, those are when real teams are made.”
Maryville is back in the Hound Pound next week for Homecoming against Cameron (2-2; 0-2 MEC).
“Last year at this time as a junior, we lost a really close game to St. Pius on their field in a very similar situation,” Webb said. “Derek took it really personally because he had a chance at the end. … Three hundred and sixty-five days ago down at their place, Derek was able to make up for that here.”