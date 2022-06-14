MARYVILLE, Mo. — A historic season for the Spoofhound girls soccer program added another accomplishment on Tuesday as the Spoofhounds matched a program-high with two selections to the Class 2 All-State team.
Seniors Cleo Johnson and Lauren Cullin became the first set of Spoofhound teammates to be selected First Team All-State together since 2015 when Ashton Reuter and Leah Jasinski accomplished the feat.
Cullin, who was selected as Region 4’s Defensive Player of the Year last week, earned her first selection to any of the All-State teams. The Spoofhound captain helped lead the Hounds to seven shutouts this season including three shutouts in the district tournament.
Johnson was a second-team selection last season and moved up to the first team this season. The Wayne State signee led the Spoofhounds with 22 goals and 23 assists in 16 games played. She also was selected to the All-Region Team last week.
Junior goalkeeper Abby Swink joined her teammates on the All-Region Team last week with seven shutouts and 25 goals allowed this season.
Maryville finished the season 13-5 and matched the program’s deepest postseason run by making the Class 2 state quarterfinals. The final Missouri Power Rankings had the Hounds ranked 10th in Class 2.