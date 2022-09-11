MARYVILLE, Mo. — Almost regardless of the sport, one mistake or one questionable penalty won’t lose a team a game — except in soccer.
On Saturday, Northwest football got in the wrong coverage and gave up a 64-yard touchdown. They had 58 minutes to turn that around that 6-0 score and earn a 58-20 victory.
There are not 78 points in a soccer match though so every moment matters in a 90-minute game and with Northwest Missouri State controlling the second half on Sunday against Central Missouri, a critical call swung momentum.
Northwest had six shots on goal while the Jennies had four. The Bearcats created nine corner kicks while the Jennies had one.
“They are a storied program in our conference and our region,” Northwest coach Marc Gordon said. “To have the opportunity to come out and play a decent match — we beat ourselves in a couple areas at different times, but we also played a pretty good match in terms of how to try and manage things.
“We have to take advantage of set piece opportunities.”
The Bearcats couldn’t convert on a corner kick with just over 10 minutes left to play and the Jennies flipped the field and drew a foul call on Bearcat midfielder Lucia Fernandez just outside of the penalty box.
The big Bearcat crowd and the Northwest sideline loudly disputed the call, but it was made and set the Jennies up for a short free kick.
“We couldn’t really control the call and I feel like that is really what made the set piece in the first place,” Northwest keeper Lily Ellis said. “It wasn’t necessarily a foul, but — you know — we can’t control that.”
On the free kick alignment, Northwest had 5-foot-2 Yesenia Arnau guarding 5-foot-8 Kloee Grubb. The University of Missouri transfer was able to sneak a goal past Ellis with just over seven minutes to play.
“We had a tiny little defender on the really big forward,” Northwest defender Letycia Bonifacio said. “We messed up on that, but next time, we know what to do now.”
It is the first goal allowed by the freshman this season through five matches.
“I’m really grateful for everyone back there,” Bonifacio said of the defense. “We are doing a great job, we are talking a lot. Unfortunately, we had this goal today, but it was a small mistake that we can fix. I don’t see a problem with the back line. It was amazing.”
The Bearcats continued to control the game and had a free kick opportunity in the closing minute and Bonifacio had a longer free kick sail just over the crossbar.
The game was a regional contest, but won’t count towards the MIAA as the Bearcats visit the Jennies next Sunday for the conference opener.
“This game showed us that we can compete with this type of team,” Ellis said. “We brought really good energy into this game and I feel like if we bring that into the next game then we can come out on top.”
Northwest 0, Missouri Western 0
The Bearcats tied Missouri Western on Friday in St. Joseph, 0-0.
Northwest dominated all the statistical categories again with 20 shots and 11 on goal compared to eight and three for the Griffons. The Bearcats had nine corner kicks with three for Western. The Griffons committed 10 fouls compared to five for Northwest.
“We’ve got to have more productivity out of our front five,” Gordon said. “We are getting in and around the 18 and taking some shots from distance. Again, it is the quality of that last pass in a lot of instances. We can’t really move on to the quality of the finish until we can get an appropriate pass into the player.”