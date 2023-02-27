When 20 teams descend on Kansas City later this week, the goal of all of them is to either find a way into the regional tournament or increase their seeding in the tournament.
Most of the teams need to win the MIAA Tournament to earn a bid. Here are the teams that can make the tournament without the automatic bid and what they need to accomplish this week.
MEN
1. Northwest (27-2; 20-2 MIAA)
Current Regional Rank: 1
The Bearcats have 13-straight wins and seem to be in a strong position to host the regional and be the top seed. One win in the tournament would likely wrap up that top seed. Two wins definitely should wrap it up. A championship removes all doubt.
2. Central Oklahoma (24-4; 18-4 MIAA)
Current Regional Rank: 3
The Bronchos likely lost all their chances to host the regional with their loss in Maryville. Central Oklahoma likely wants to avoid Northwest in the regional as long as possible though as they are the two highest ranked teams in the NABC Poll in the region despite being behind Northern State in the regional rankings. If Central Oklahoma can win a couple games in the MIAA Tournament and they can get into the bottom half of the bracket as the two or three seed.
3. Fort Hays State (20-8; 15-7 MIAA)
Current Regional Rank: 8
The Tigers are squarely on the bubble for the regional with the eight seed. A win over Rogers State in the quarterfinals likely secures that spot in the regional. A win over Central Oklahoma in the semifinals would guarantee it.
4. Emporia State (21-7; 15-7 MIAA)
Current Regional Rank: 6
Despite being seeded lower than the Tigers in the MIAA Tournament, the Hornets are better positioned for the NCAA Tournament. A win over Lincoln in the quarterfinals will fully punch the ticket and then the Hornets have the ultimate chance to increase their seeding with a potential matchup with Northwest.
Others:
Lincoln is the team with a 17-9 record that should be most upset about not being in the regional rankings. If they beat Emporia State and Northwest, that would create some conversation, but even the Blue Tigers probably need to run the table in Kansas City.
WOMEN
1. Nebraska-Kearney (27-3; 20-2 MIAA)
Current Regional Rank: 1
Nebraska-Kearney, Minnesota-Duluth and Central Missouri all have three losses this season. The Lopers are definitely in the driver’s seat with the MIAA being stronger than the NSIC and already being ranked first. If they win the MIAA Tournament, the region will go through Kearney. If they lose, Duluth and Warrensburg are in play.
2. Central Missouri (23-3; 19-3 MIAA)
Current Regional Rank: 3
Not often does the third-ranked team control its own destiny to host the regional, but if the Jennies can win three games in Kansas City, they will likely hop Nebraska-Kearney and Minnesota-Duluth due to the quality of wins that would be required in the MIAA Tournament.
3. Missouri Western (24-6; 18-4 MIAA)
Current Regional Rank: 7
It feels like the Griffons should be higher than seventh in the regional rankings. A win over Fort Hays State in the quarterfinals should fully punch the Griffons ticket. With Central Missouri as the potential next matchup, Western could then focus on seeding and that would be a huge one.
4. Pittsburg State (22-6; 17-5 MIAA)
Current Regional Rank: 8
The Gorillas are squarely on the bubble and get a tough quarterfinal game against Missouri Southern. A win will cement their spot. A loss would mean that they will be watching other tournaments and hoping for no upsets in the other tournaments that steal a bid.
5. Missouri Southern (24-6; 16-6 MIAA)
Current Regional Rank: 6
Missouri Southern is in the poll position among the teams behind Nebraska-Kearney and Central Missouri despite being the fifth seed in Kansas City. A win over Pittsburg State locks up that bid. A loss puts them on the bubble.
6. Fort Hays State (19-11; 14-8 MIAA)
Current Regional Rank: 10
Four-straight losses for the Tigers have them on the outside of the NCAA field now. A win over Missouri Western in the quarterfinals would put them on the bubble. A win over Central Missouri in the semifinals would likely secure that berth.
Others:
Emporia State and Northwest are the seven and eight seeds in Kansas City. Both have to win four games in Kansas City to get into the NCAA field.