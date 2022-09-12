The world of 8-man football lost one of its premier players for the season with Drexel senior Jacob Coffey’s season-ending knee injury on Friday.
Drexel had been my top-ranked team in the state until this week because they had blown out their first two opponents, were the defending state champions and had the best player with Coffey. Now they no longer have Coffey.
So a third of the way through the regular season, it is time to reevaluate my top-ten rankings, which becomes a top-15 because I wanted to show some other teams a little love.
The official poll is at the top of this article where I vote on the poll along with seven other media members, but here is how I voted.
1. Worth County (3-0)
District 4
The Tigers have been the most dominant team in 8-man football this season after being the most dominant team in 8-man last year until losing their star running back in the state semifinals last season. Tyler New isn’t Aydan Gladstone, but he is a very good 8-man quarterback. Levi Cassavaugh and Braxton Hightshoe aren’t Alex Rinehart, but each is a big play waiting to happen, and Dylan McIntyre and Grant McIntyre are elite receivers. The line has been dominant. This is 8-man’s deepest team and the team to beat at this point.
2. Platte Valley (3-0)
District 4
Defense is the name of the game. Defense and Carter Luke running the ball is an excellent recipe for success. Platte Valley hasn’t posted quite as lop-sided scores as some of the other top teams, but they haven’t had a game in doubt after the first quarter. And the program remembers when they were down and makes sure to give other teams a lot of time against the JV. The schedule toughens up with Albany right around the corner and East Atchison later.
3. Archie (3-0)
District 1
The Whirlwinds become the team to beat in the south with Coffey’s injury. Briar McIntire is the best player in 8-man football that fans in the north, who don’t listen to Anthony Crane and Devin Albertson, probably have not heard of. Archie has rolled in the early season and put up some impressive winning margins. If Coffey’s injury derails Drexel, the Whirlwinds won’t have a true test until the state semifinals.
4. North Andrew (3-0)
District 4
Friend of the Forum Anthony Crane’s number one team all season is No. 4 for me. The margin between one and four isn’t large, but having a 20-18 lead over Pattonsburg at one point is the closest thing to a red flag that we’ve seen from a top-4 team so far. Braxton Linville and Hayden Ecker are still potentially the best backfield in 8-man and Jacob Chittum is a monster. This team is fully capable of winning state. Sadly, one of my top four teams won’t even make the district championship game with Worth County, Platte Valley and North Andrew all in the same district because MSHSAA struggles to run a postseason smartly.
5. Drexel (3-0)
District 1
Coffey’s injury is such a shame. I’ve been saying all year that I’m fine with ranking the top-5 in any order because they are all a cut above the next group. Coffey’s injury means Drexel drops to the bottom of that group for me. I will be interested to see how this week goes to see if I should drop them farther.
6. East Atchison (3-0)
District 4
The defense is still legit. Jarrett Spinnato is still a problem for opponents. East Atchison could easily be in the mix with the top-5 teams. I fully expect them to be undefeated when they square up with Platte Valley in the season finale to determine the 275 Conference championship.
7. Albany (3-0)
District 4
District 4’s stranglehold on 8-man football is real with five of the top seven being in District 4. Albany’s schedule is wild with Worth County, Platte Valley and North Andrew all in the next four weeks. We are about to learn a lot more about the Warriors, but Kemper Cline is elite and every coach you speak to has nothing but good things to say about coach Doug Fountain.
8. Orrick (3-0)
District 3
The top-7 teams in my rankings are all on the same side of the bracket, so now we begin to go through the teams that are leading contenders to make the state title game from the other side of the bracket. Kirk Thacker is one of the elite coaching characters in 8-man and a just plain great coach. Jaxon Miller is leading the state in rushing with 832 yards through three games.
9. King City (2-1)
District 3
My take is that King City will play for the state title even though I have Orrick above them. They will be more battle-tested when they get to that game and the fourth-best team in the GRC will be in the title game. Ty Mooney is averaging over 100 yards rushing per game.
10. Bishop LeBlond (1-2)
District 3
LeBlond is another team that could make a run to the title game. I’m not going to hold getting dominated by Worth County and North Andrew against them. They get Archie next week too. Landon Gardner is still one of the top quarterbacks in 8-man.
11. North Shelby (3-0)
District 2
The Raiders have a new-look this season and are a favorite to make the state semifinals again with the softest district in the state. North Shelby will be huge favorites the next three weeks, but finish the year with St. Paul Lutheran, Orrick and Braymer.
12. Lockwood (1-2)
District 1
Similar to LeBlond, Lockwood got thumped by Drexel and Archie but now shouldn’t lose again in the regular season. They are a tough team to judge because all their games are against teams they are completely out-matched by or teams they completely out-match.
13. Stanberry (1-2)
District 4
Another team who is better than their record, but the Bulldogs are in the Death District so they are destined to lose in the district quarterfinals. This feels like North Andrew last season where they are talented, but just can’t keep pace with the GRC elites. Tucker Schieber is still very good and averaging 170 yards per game rushing.
14. St. Paul Lutheran (2-1)
District 2
They got thumped by Orrick then thumped Braymer — a team some are higher on than me. They will rack up wins in 8-man’s weakest conference, but it is hard to see them as a true contender after the Orrick game. Jayden Maggert is still an elite player in 8-man though.
15. Santa Fe (3-0)
District 2
The Chiefs have started the season against three 0-3 teams and struggled with St. Joseph Christian. They are not a top-15 team in the state realistically, but I wanted to give them a tip of the cap in this spot because you can only play who is on your schedule.