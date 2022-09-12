Poll

Week 4 8-Man Football Media Poll

The world of 8-man football lost one of its premier players for the season with Drexel senior Jacob Coffey’s season-ending knee injury on Friday.

Drexel had been my top-ranked team in the state until this week because they had blown out their first two opponents, were the defending state champions and had the best player with Coffey. Now they no longer have Coffey.

