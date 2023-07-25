I’ve been very clear in the past that if I vote in a poll, I’m going to make my vote public. That remains true with all my MIAA preseason polls for football and basketball.
I hate homers with polls like this so I don’t want to be one. The way I avoid that is by explaining all my selections and making it public so you know why I did what I did.
Just like my power rankings last year, I’m going to include tiers on these to give you more context to show how I view the teams.
So here is the ballot I submitted to the MIAA office last week:
Tier 1: Bluebloods
1. Pittsburg State
Last season: 12-1; 11-0 MIAA
Polls: Coaches 1, Media 1
The Gorillas ran the table last season in the MIAA and gave eventual national champion Ferris State its closest game of the playoffs (tied with Grand Valley State). Chad Dodson Jr. leads an offense that is loaded with returning talent. The defense is an absolute force led by the return of Dubem Okonkwo and Rico Payton. It is hard to make an argument that the MIAA doesn’t run through Pittsburg this year.
2. Northwest Missouri State
Last season: 10-3; 9-2 MIAA
Polls: Coaches 2, Media 2
The Bearcats don’t have to go to Pittsburg this season and that is what made me briefly consider flipping these two teams. But for the rest of the rankings, I’m not factoring in the schedule, so I won’t be at the top. With that said, Northwest is loaded this season especially with eight starters back offensively led by quarterback Mike Hohensee. Rich Wright’s defenses have a standard and that standard is excellence. With Isaac Vollstedt in the middle, it’s hard to imagine that standard dipping.
Tier 2: Plenty Of Buzz
3. Emporia State
Last season: 9-3; 8-3 MIAA
Polls: Coaches 3, Media 3
Emporia State is in tier by themselves in my opinion because the continuity with Garin Higgins at coach and Braden Gleason at quarterback is too good and they proved it last season. They were an interception by Northwest All-American Cahleel Smith away from the playoffs. The Emporia State defense keeps them out of that elite tier for me, but they are certainly knocking on the door.
Tier 3: Now It Gets Tough
4. Central Oklahoma
Last season: 6-5; 6-5 MIAA
Polls: Coaches t5, Media 5
Central Oklahoma rises two spots from last season’s standings because I believe that last season established the floor for an Adam Dorrel team in the MIAA. With plenty of returners back, I expect the Bronchos to rise in these preseason polls and postseason standings every year that the guy with the towel around his neck is roaming the sidelines.
5. Nebraska-Kearney
Last season: 8-3; 8-3 MIAA
Polls: Coaches t5, Media 6
I know people that put the Lopers third and I get it — T.J. Davis is really good at football. But when you look beyond the QB, there is just a ton to replace on this team. They are coming off a run of unprecedented success for the program in the MIAA and the biggest reason for that success is now in the Lone Star Conference at West Texas A&M. Navigating a post-Josh Lynn world could be rough in Kearney. I feel like No. 5 might be too high for the Lopers, but then I’m reminded … T.J. Davis is really good at football.
6. Washburn
Last season: 7-4; 7-4 MIAA
Polls: Coaches 4, Media 4
I feel like every year is the same story with the Ichabods — I’m higher than any media member on them in the preseason then they surpass even my prediction. The ‘Bods are just constantly a solid football team. This year I’m slightly lower though. It seems they live in this 3-6 ranking in the standings every year where a below .500 record would be surprising, but so would winning the league. Playmakers like James Letcher Jr. are not easy to replace on this level either.
Tier 4: Vibe Check
7. Missouri Southern
Last season: 4-7; 4-7 MIAA
Polls: Coaches 10, Media 8
It is hard to imagine feeling more encouraged by a 4-7 season than I feel about the Lions’ 2022 campaign. Atiba Bradley is building something in Joplin. Success is not always linear, so I am worried about a brief plateau, but I truly think this team is ready to keep building. The Lions host Northwest then travel to Washburn and Nebraska-Kearney to begin the season, so its a tough road, but I think this team is ready for another step.
8. Central Missouri
Last season: 4-7; 4-7 MIAA
Polls: Coaches 7, Media 7
While the vibes around Southern’s four-win season were good, Central Missouri’s were a little more complicated. Expectations are understandably higher than that in Warrensburg. However, Josh Lamberson inherited a rebuild and it sounds like most knew that going in. Now with Cedric Case back at quarterback and Arkell Smith is back at receiver, this offense has a chance to break out.
9. Missouri Western
Last season: 5-6; 5-6 MIAA
Polls: Coaches 9, Media 9
It’s a new regime in St. Joseph with Tyler Fenwick taking over. The Griffons smartly went back to the Jerry Partridge tree with a guy who has proven he can rebuild a program. Missouri Western has the biggest mystery box at quarterback in the MIAA with Reagan Jones simply not being good enough last season and he currently doesn’t have a jersey number on the Griffons’ roster. I think Jones has potential, but we will see what the offensive-minded Fenwick sees in his QB spot.
10. Fort Hays State
Last season: 3-8; 3-8 MIAA
Polls: Coaches 8, Media 10
It is hard to see a Chris Brown team taking 10th in the MIAA two years in a row, so just based on his coaching, I think the Tigers probably finish higher than this, but it is truly a roster in flux. Chance Fuller is at Colorado State-Pueblo and not walking through that door. More importantly, there are no Nathan Shephards walking through that door. The attrition of the last few years has hurt Fort Hays State and the Tigers need the next generation to step up.
Tier 5: Down By The RiverHawk
11. Northeastern State
Last season: 1-10; 1-10 MIAA
Polls: Coaches 11, Media 11
J.J. Eckert is in many ways RiverHawk football. He’s Tahlequah born-and-raised and played his college football for Northeastern State. He is a proven winner at the junior college level, but that success is hard to translate to the tough MIAA. Year 5 of the Eckert regime will hopefully show progress.