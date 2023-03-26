March comes in with high-level Bearcat basketball and goes out with Ben McCollum Division-I rumors. It’s a yearly tradition now for the past half decade ever since McCollum turned Northwest Missouri State into the gold standard in Division-II men’s basketball.
Bearcat fans shouldn’t want it any other way. Rumor season each year means two things: One — Ben McCollum was still your coach that season, and two — the Bearcats must have had a pretty good season to get him mentioned with premier jobs.
One thing I’m not going to get caught up in is the daily Twitter rumor mill of Ben McCollum-to-(fill in the blank).
The first reason is because there is a ton of great actual sports going on. High-school sports take up a lot of my time right now — and a good chunk of the McCollum family’s time too.
Peyton McCollum is quite the impressive young pitcher for Spoofhounds, and you should head out to a game if you haven’t already. It is a far more enjoyable way to spend a couple hours rather than hunting Twitter rumors.
The next is that Ben McCollum has always been quite honest about his intentions. He is not going to be the Bearcat coach from now until he retires. He told Andy Katz in a preseason interview on the National Association of Basketball Coaches YouTube page that he wants a different challenge at some point.
“Obviously you always want to move on to the next challenge eventually,” McCollum told Katz in November. “But it has to be the right one. It is not going to be because, ‘Hey, now Ben McCollum, he’s Division-I.’ And now all of a sudden I’m that much better of a coach. I don’t really need a big ego boost to go Division-I. But I do want a different challenge at some point in my life.”
Another thing is that these Twitter rumors always come from the schools and that is for a reason. Last year, it was Evansville and Evansville media had the leaks that McCollum was a top candidate. I don’t think McCollum is telling the Evansville media that.
If Ben McCollum wanted to be a Division-I coach just anywhere, he could have gotten a Division-I job a long time ago.
McCollum wants the right situation just as much as these schools want the right coach. It is not a one-way arrangement — discussions being had have to feel right to McCollum just as much as the schools.
The situation in Maryville is still pretty darn good for McCollum. He is universally beloved by Bearcat fans and respected by every opponent on the schedule. No matter where he goes in Division-I, it’ll be hard to replicate that.
Plus he’s got a pretty good situation in terms of his roster. Not knowing better, I thought he was gone the year after I got here. The Bearcats had just lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The team was losing the best player in school history to that point in Justin Pitts, plus three other starters with Chris-Ebou Ndow, Xavier Kurth and Brett Dougherty.
McCollum didn’t leave though. He gave Ryan Hawkins, Joey Witthus and Ryan Welty bigger roles. He recruited Diego Bernard. And he inserted a guy named Trevor Hudgins into the lineup after a redshirt year. Then he proceeded to win an unprecedented 3-straight national titles.
He also didn’t leave after the greatest player in Division-II history, Hudgins, left. Predicting McCollum’s career path based on talent leaving is not a smart way to do it.
In fact, predicting it at all seems like a pretty big waste of time for Bearcat Nation. When McCollum decides to leave, whether it be tomorrow, next week, next year, or in five years, rest assured it will be front-page news in the Maryville Forum and it will be announced immediately by me and plenty of others.
Until then, the only source I’m trusting for Ben McCollum rumors is Ben McCollum.