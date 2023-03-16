It was another great year for our area’s basketball teams. Platte Valley collected a pair of state trophies. Northeast Nodaway’s girls and North Nodaway’s boys made big strides forward. Maryville’s boys and both Nodaway Valley teams finished near the top of their conference standings.
Meanwhile, Spoofhound wrestling also enjoyed a breakout season with a huge influx of talent.
With all the team success, there were also tremendous individual seasons. Here are the Forum’s Winter Sports awards.
Wrestler of the Year
Maryville was led all season by senior heavyweight Kort Watkins and his season culminated in his first state medal when he finished fourth.
Watkins was in the toughest district in the state with the wrestlers that ended up 1-2-3-4 in the state plus MEC champion Bo Smith of Chillicothe, but Watkins was able to overcome and make it to state.
The senior also set the tone as a leader for a young Spoofhound team which only looks to be more dangerous moving forward.
Honorable mention: Tucker Turner, Maryville; Tanner Turner, Maryville; Maven Vette, Maryville.
Girls Basketball Player of the Year
Spoofhound senior Rylee Vierthaler is not done playing basketball as she is headed to Central Missouri to continue her career. Vierthaler led the Hounds with 12.9 points per game while also leading the team in rebounds, assists and blocks.
Vierthaler’s shooting ability also set her apart with a 40.8 3-point percentage and a 73.8 free-throw percentage.
Her defense was also outstanding including a strong performance in a win over Platte Valley and the other top contender for this award, Maggie Collins.
Honorable Mention: Maggie Collins, Platte Valley; Anastyn Pettlon, Maryville; Brylie Angle, Platte Valley
Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Northeast Nodaway faced a big challenge this year — replacing five of its top six scorers from last year — but the Bluejays returned Dylan McIntyre. The senior forward was able to carry his very young team to a respectable season with an area-leading 26.3 points per game and 8.6 rebounds.
McIntyre grew this season as both a ball-handler and shooter in helping his younger teammates after primarily being a finisher for last year’s team.
The team record wasn’t what it has been in the past, but McIntyre’s presence allowed the Jays to get a taste of winning with their young players.
Honorable Mention: Caden Stoecklein, Maryville; Tyler New, Worth County; Alex Mattson, Platte Valley
Girls Defensive Player of the Year
This column makes a point of not repeating players for multiple awards, so with Maggie Collins winning Player of the Year last season, she was ineligible for this award. This season, Collins is the no-doubt winner as she anchored Platte Valley’s phenomenal defense.
Collins’ special ability is the ability to guard point guards and centers. She is the head of the team’s fearsome press and is the player Tyler Pedersen will use to shut down the other team’s best player. She is also a tremendous help defender and rebounder.
Honorable Mention: Sarah Langford, Platte Valley; Baylie Busby, Northeast Nodaway; Paige Hanson, Nodaway Valley
Boys Defensive Player of the Year
Maryville’s roster this season was one of the smaller rosters in terms of height in the Midland Empire Conference, but what the team lacked in height, they made up for in quickness and intensity. The poster child for that this season was Drew Burns.
The senior set the tone all season for the Spoofhounds and helped lead them to a runner-up finish in both the MEC and district.
Honorable Mention: Carter Luke, Platte Valley; Michael Cook, Nodaway Valley; Levi Cassavaugh, Worth County
Girls Sixth Man of the Year
The Platte Valley program has been known for its deep benches in recent years and this season, that bench group was led by senior Kayley Hauber.
The defensive specialist for the Class 1 third-place team was able to head the Platte Valley press when she was in the game and also be a lock-down half-court defender.
She made her biggest strides offensively this season, growing as a ball-handler and developing a deadly mid-range shot.
Honorable Mention: Ava Dumke, Maryville; Haylee Dawson, Nodaway Valley; Mylee Wilmes, Northeast Nodaway
Boys Sixth Man of the Year
Maryville played just six players in games the Spoofhounds were truly pushed this season and that meant that junior Delton Davis was everyone’s backup.
The junior provided some important rebounding and defense for the Hounds off the bench and also showcased a quickly improving offensive game. Next season, Davis will have an even larger role for the Spoofhounds.
This award was one of the toughest choices as any other year Platte Valley sophomore Justin Miller would have won it as he filled similar needs for Platte Valley.
Honorable Mention: Justin Miller, Platte Valley; Wyatt Miller, Platte Valley; Ethan Rohr, Nodaway Valley
Girls Freshman of the Year
Worth County quadrupled its win total from a year ago, going from two to eight, and one of the breakout players was freshman guard Rylee Ruckman.
Ruckman played a big role on the team as both a starter and reserve. Her role should only grow moving forward.
Honorable Mention: Skyler Florea, Northeast Nodaway; Lacy Riley, North Nodaway; Mylee Wilmes, Northeast Nodaway
Boys Freshman of the Year
As I mentioned in the Player of the Year portion of these awards, Northeast Nodaway was incredibly reliant on young players stepping up this season and one that did was freshman point guard Drew Dack.
Dack ended up as the second-leading scorer for the Bluejays this season at nine points per game and was crucial as teams loaded up on stopping McIntyre. Despite being a point guard, he was third on the team in rebounds.
Honorable Mention: Brayden Combs, Worth County; Blaine Clements, North Nodaway
Girls Coach of the Year
The area is blessed with some terrific girls coaches and every year this award is difficult to hand out. But the jump the Northeast Nodaway girls made this year sets them apart.
Sheldon Saxton helped the Jays jump from three wins last season to 17 this year and earned the second seed in Class 1, District 16.
Boys Coach of the Year
Tim Jermain is a Hall of Fame coach and could win this award pretty much every year with the job he does, but this year was exceptional as he built up the talent at Platte Valley in anticipation of their opportunity to make a run this year.
Platte Valley got back to state and finished third — and could have potentially been higher if they hadn’t run into eventual state champion South Iron in the semifinals.
Jermain’s team played a fun brand of offensive basketball with its ball movement and shooting, but he also got his under-sized group to play terrific defense.
All-Area Girls Teams
First Team: Anastyn Pettlon, Maryville; Jacquelyn Cline, North Nodaway; Brylie Angle, Platte Valley; Rylee Vierthaler, Maryville; Maggie Collins, Platte Valley
Second Team: Sydney Marriott, Nodaway Valley; Baylie Busby, Northeast Nodaway; Sarah Langford, Platte Valley; Dalanie Auffert, Northeast Nodaway; Ava Graham, Nodaway Valley
Third Team: Jalea Price, Maryville; Maleeah Bliley, Platte Valley; Lauren Herndon, North Nodaway; Savanna Marriott, Nodaway Valley; Kynah Steele, Worth County
It was extremely difficult to leave Graham and Busby off the first team and something I didn’t think was possible when I started this exercise. All 15 of these players are standout athletes and there are more who just missed the list.
All-Area Boys Teams
First Team: Derek Quinlin, Maryville; Tyler New, Worth County; Caden Stoecklein, Maryville; Alex Mattson, Platte Valley; Dylan McIntyre, Northeast Nodaway
Second Team: Matt Jermain, Platte Valley; Peyton McCollum, Maryville; Memphis Bliley, Platte Valley; Kayden Conn, Nodaway Valley; Keaton Stone, Maryville
Third Team: Bracxten Rohlmeier, Nodaway Valley; Aydan Blackford, North Nodaway; Drew Burns, Maryville; Blake Bohannon, Nodaway Valley; Damian Dailey, North Nodaway
Jermain was the toughest omission from the first team, but just like the girls’ teams, that speaks to the depth of talent in this area — because he should be an all-state player. I thought that first team was a great collection of shooters, until I looked at the second team. This was a great year for basketball in our area.