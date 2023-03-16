It was another great year for our area’s basketball teams. Platte Valley collected a pair of state trophies. Northeast Nodaway’s girls and North Nodaway’s boys made big strides forward. Maryville’s boys and both Nodaway Valley teams finished near the top of their conference standings.

Meanwhile, Spoofhound wrestling also enjoyed a breakout season with a huge influx of talent.

