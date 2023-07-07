For the last couple years, the southern and eastern parts of the state have been improving at 8-man football — a sport that was unique to the northwest corner of the state.

The south got a state champion two years ago with Drexel upsetting a Worth County team without All-State running back Alex Rinehart in the state final, but true balance has been elusive aside from a couple schools at the top. And while Drexel and Worth County were the finalists, North Shelby was right there and had Worth County (with a healthy Rinehart) on the brink in the semifinals.

