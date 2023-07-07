For the last couple years, the southern and eastern parts of the state have been improving at 8-man football — a sport that was unique to the northwest corner of the state.
The south got a state champion two years ago with Drexel upsetting a Worth County team without All-State running back Alex Rinehart in the state final, but true balance has been elusive aside from a couple schools at the top. And while Drexel and Worth County were the finalists, North Shelby was right there and had Worth County (with a healthy Rinehart) on the brink in the semifinals.
The GRC was utterly dominant last year with Albany, Worth County and state champion North Andrew. With the Cardinals and Warriors graduating huge senior classes, the balance of power between the four major conferences is far more balanced.
In my initial top-10, which is subject to change before the first poll of the season is due, the top-4 teams are from four different conferences. Within my summer top-10, the Central River League and Grand River Conference have three teams and the 275 Conference and WEMO each have two.
While balance is terrific, the top of the poll sports a familiar squad at the top. The following is my initial top 10.
1. Worth County (GRC: 1) — I debated this one because Worth County is losing a ton of talent from last season with Dylan McIntyre, Levi Cassavaugh, Jase Latham and a host of other guys. But they are also adding a lot of talent, starting with freshman Bo Collins. I don’t normally put much stock in incoming freshmen, but I’ve seen Collins’ two siblings come in as freshmen and become all-state level athletes in multiple sports. The freshmen class joins a fantastic core led by quarterback Tyler New, playmaker Grant McIntyre and lineman Elias Alarcon.
2. Archie (WEMO: 1) — I had Archie at one, but I just have a hard time seeing them match the size of Worth County. With quarterback Briar McIntire and running back Kaden Sutton back though, the Whirlwinds are as talented as any skill group in the state.
3. Orrick (CRL: 1) — The Bearcats return one of the state’s best players with Jaxon Miller and only graduate three seniors. Miller ran for 2,342 yards and 41 touchdowns last season. With Kirk Thacker going into Year 2, Orrick should be even better this season.
4. Platte Valley (275: 1) — Platte Valley loses some tremendous athletes in Carter Luke, Trevor Weir, Wyatt Miller and Jaxon McCrary, but size is the key with Landon Wiederholt and Andy Mattson leading a front that few can match up with. Quarterback Aydan Blackford returns for his senior season after ending his year with a broken collarbone each of the last two years. Justin Miller is the star that not enough people in 8-man talk about. Mason Richardson, Lealand Otto and Brandon McQueen give the team more playmakers.
5. St. Paul Lutheran (CRL: 2) — Jayden Maggert is one of 8-man’s top returners and they also bring back quarterback Christian Bobzin.
6. Lockwood (WEMO: 2) — With the trio of Henry Schnelle, Nash McGuire and Hank Eggerman back, Lockwood has the potential to build on the high-flying offense that Anthony Crane fell in love with last season.
7. Stanberry (GRC: 2) — The Bulldogs were down last season, but with Colby McQuinn and Tucker Schieber back, Stanberry looks poised for a bounce-back season.
8. North Shelby (CRL: 3) — Amos Fredrickson is going to be up there with Orrick’s Jaxon Miller as one of the most productive backs in 8-man. North Shelby needs to replace a lot of pieces around him, but its a good starting spot.
9. North Andrew (GRC: 3) — This feels low for the defending champs, but the Cardinals lost a lot from last season. They are going to need Braxon Linville to have the type of season that Kemper Cline had for Albany last season. And that is possible, it is just a lot to ask.
10. South Holt (275: 2) — The Knights have had four-straight winning seasons and haven’t been worse than 5-6 in the past seven seasons. As long as Josh Petersen is roaming that sideline, the Knights are going to be competitive. The Knights lose Jayce Jackson, but return a bulk of their roster including Kendall Noland and Cole Medsker. The Knights seem most likely to challenge for Platte Valley’s 275 crown. The key will be if they can compete in the trenches.
Others just missing the cut: Braymer, East Atchison, Drexel, Liberal, Appleton City.