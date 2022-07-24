I turned in my MIAA preseason poll on Thursday with the media and coaches poll sent to be released on Tuesday morning at MIAA Media Day.
Voting was due at noon on Friday, so with all the votes in, I want to release my poll, and see how Media Day and hearing from coaches changes my feelings on the teams. This version of the column will just be my initial thoughts on where I rank the teams. I will add to it after with additional thoughts from Media Day and where I see teams trending.
As with my power ranking last year, I prefer to rank the teams in tiers so you have a better idea of how they are divided.
Tier 1: The Contenders
1. Northwest Missouri State
Last Year: 9-1 MIAA, 11-2 overall; regional finalist
The Bearcats were hit among the hardest in the conference by graduation. Players like Sam Roberts, Al McKeller and Tanner Owen aren’t guys you can just plug in another guy for. But Northwest was one of the team’s most hurt by injuries last season and still won the conference. They were playing as good of football as anyone outside of Ferris State late in the year and if they can keep Braden Wright and Mike Hohensee healthier this year, the Bearcats may just get another shot at Ferris State.
2. Nebraska-Kearney
Last Year: 9-2 MIAA, 10-3 overall; regional semifinalist
T.J. Davis is the headline maker for the Lopers and having their leader back off a team which won a playoff game is a big deal. Coach Josh Lynn has been building this program up for years and with Davis as a senior and second-leading rusher Montrez Jackson back for a fifth season, the Lopers should be eyeing more than one playoff win this season.
3. Washburn
Last Year: 9-2 MIAA, 9-3 overall; playoff qualifier
The difference between Washburn and the top two teams on this list is that the Ichabod’s are losing their long-time starting quarterback, but Northwest got a first-hand look at what Kellen Simoncic can do last year and he was impressive. Getting receiver James Letcher and running back Taylon Peters back means all the pressure isn’t on the sophomore from Smithville.
4. Pittsburg State
Last Year: 8-3 MIAA & Overall
The Gorillas are a bit different from the first three teams on this list as Rich Wright, Josh Lynn and Craig Schurig have been through the grinds of the MIAA season as coaches for many years. Brian Wright was new to the league last season, but made a great first impression with a 3-loss season. Just like his coach, Chad Dodson — who takes over as the team’s quarterback this year — has been impressive in his limited experience. The MIAA is better when the Gorillas are a factor and they should be this season.
Tier 2: Got our Quarterback and Coach
5. Emporia State
Last Year: 6-5 MIAA & Overall
In a league full of great quarterback play last season, no one put up stats like Braden Gleason last season — 3,393 yards with a completion percentage over 66% and a 30-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Over the years, coach Garin Higgins has shown that when he has a quarterback he can trust running his offense, his Hornets can be in the mix with the league’s best. Getting the defense on the offense’s level will be the key with several key players to replace.
6. Fort Hays State
Last Year: 5-6 MIAA & Overall
One of the most disappointing teams in the league last year, the Tigers had a win over Nebraska-Kearney, but losses to Missouri Western and Central Oklahoma. Chris Brown and Chance Fuller (yes, he’s back again) are one of the league’s top coach-quarterback duos and the Tigers return Adrian Soto in the backfield as well. All of the Tiger loses last year were by 10 points or less. If they turn around a few of those in 2022, it could be a whole different situation.
7. Central Oklahoma
Last Year: 4-7 MIAA & Overall
Seems hard to envision an Adam Dorrel team having a losing record in the MIAA, so on the strength of their coach alone, the Bronchos get bumped up into this tier. By talent alone, they are probably a couple spots lower on the list. Stephon Brown, the team’s quarterback, showed plenty of flashes last season. If the 6-foot-5 transfer from TCU buys into Dorrel’s system, the Bronchos could surprise some people this year. Week One at Missouri Western and Week Two against Emporia State will let me know quickly how accurate my ranking is as the Bronchos could be moving up or down.
Tier 3: The Show-Me Squads
8. Missouri Western
Last Year: 6-5 MIAA & Overall
Last season, Missouri Western was one of the most confident teams in the preseason, but in Week One laid an egg in Edmond with a 24-20 loss to the Bronchos. Against the four top teams in the league — Northwest, Washburn, Kearney and Pittsburg State — they were blown out in three of those games. The Griffons won nail-biters over Emporia State and Fort Hays State. They can not afford to let those games flip this year if they hope to stay above .500. The positive is that Reagan Jones looks like he could be a special quarterback and Western always has athletes on the edge, so he’ll have weapons.
9. Central Missouri
Last Year: 4-7 MIAA & Overall
The Mules were incredibly disappointing last year in their first year without Brook Bolles leading the offense. The Bolles name is a legendary one for Northwest quarterbacks, so when Jim Svoboda left for a Division-I job, it only made sense that the Mules would chase another Bearcat legend with Josh Lamberson becoming the school’s new head coach. Lamberson has been an offensive coordinator under Adam Dorrel and Svoboda in the past. He will be looking to grow from his first head coaching opportunity in the MIAA when he was 1-21 from 2015-2016 at Nebraska-Kearney before Josh Lynn turned the program around.
10. Missouri Southern
Last Year: 3-8 MIAA & Overall
Wins over Central Missouri and Central Oklahoma last season demonstrate that the Lions program is on the rise, but how quick that rise is happening is what is still up for debate. Second-year head coach Atiba Bradley was dealt a tough situation last year to walk into, and with a full offseason, it will be fun to see what he can do. Dawson Herl showed flashes at quarterback as a freshman and Richard Jordan is one of the MIAA’s top linebackers.
Tier 4: Searching for Footing
11. Northeastern State
Last Year: 2-9 MIAA & Overall
The RiverHawks won a pair of games last season and were 2-2 at one point, but the end of the season was rough with losses by 52, 35, 58 and 46 points the last four weeks and things weren’t much better before that. With the exception of 24 points at Missouri Western, the RiverHawks didn’t score more than 10 points in any of their last seven games. They gave up at least 38 in nine games.
12. Lincoln
Last Year: 0-10 MIAA & Overall
Lincoln had a chance to win last season with a 49-48 overtime loss at home to Northeastern State. If that goes differently you wonder if the season has a different feel to it. The Blue Tigers did have their best defensive performance of the season in the season finale last year holding Missouri Western to 41 points. Lincoln has a new coach this season with Jermaine Gales stepping in. Gales has spent 20 years in the assistant coaching ranks — mainly as an offensive coordinator and receivers coach.