I’ve gotten an invitation to participate in the 8-Man Football Media Poll this year. It is an honor I’ve been joking about with Devin Albertson, who started the poll, for a while now.
Anthony Crane represented the Forum in the poll previously, but with Anthony mainly working in St. Joseph now, I get our vote.
I’ve turned down invitations to vote in different polls before because I can’t keep track of every high school in the state, but I feel comfortable with the knowledge I have of the 8-man schools which is why I agreed to participate.
Having that knowledge was my first prerequisite to voting in any poll and my other is that I make my vote public.
Here are my preseason rankings and the reasoning behind them. The first Missouri 8-Man Poll will be released August 22.
Tier 1: The Champs
1. Drexel
Last year: 13-0; State Champion
Jacob Coffey. When you are the state champs and return the best player in the state, you get this spot. The Archie game in Week 6 is a ‘circle on the calendar’ game for 8-man, but the Bobcats are favorites to go into the postseason unblemished again.
Tier 2: Up-and-Comers
2. Platte Valley
Last year: 8-3; District Semifinalist
One of the most improved teams in 8-man football only figures to be more improved this season in Year 2 with Johnnie Silkett at the helm. Of their two regular season losses last season, one came with all but one starter quarantined and the other was a 2-point defeat. Carter Luke and Aydan Blackford give Platte Valley one of the most talented backfields in 8-man.
3. Archie
Last year: 10-2; District Runner-Up
Drexel and Mr. Coffey are the clear class of the WEMO and have been for some time, but there is a whirlwind in Archie that is gathering some steam and will be looking to upset the order of things. Briar McIntire and Kaden Sutton are a scary duo and were both 1,000-yard rushers last season.
Tier 3: GRC Blue Bloods
4. North Andrew
Last year: 6-5; District Quarterfinalist
I labeled Platte Valley as one of the most talented backfields, but the most talented duo may be in just a few miles down Highway 71 where Braxton Linville and Hayden Ecker reside. Improving around those two determines if the Cardinals climb into true state contender status or slide down this poll as the season goes like last season.
5. Worth County
Last year: 13-1; State Runner-Up
Aydan Gladstone, Jackson Runde, Alex Rinehart and Auston Pride aren’t walking through that door, but don’t kid yourself, the Tigers have plenty of talent returning and have the experience of being without Gladstone and Rinehart two years ago to ease the adjustment. Dylan McIntyre had 629 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns last season averaging over 23 yards per reception.
6. Stanberry
Last year: 6-4; District Semifinalist
Austin Colvin is one of the biggest — literally — losses in 8-man this season. But with talented runners returning — including Trey Schieber — and Colby McQuinn stepping in at quarterback, the Bulldogs will aim to win the GRC for the first time in four years as four different teams in the last four years won the league.
Tier 4: The New Challengers
7. Bishop LeBlond
Last year: 10-2; District Runner-up
The best quarterback in 8-man (non-Coffey division) checks in with his Eagles at No. 7. With Jake Korell also back to haul in those Landon Gardner passes, the Eagles should be explosive again. Reggie Love’s shoes are big ones to fill however.
8. St. Paul Lutheran
Last year: 8-4; District Runner-up
Another team that has been climbing the 8-man ranks. St. Paul Lutheran will lean heavier on Jayden Maggert this season, but he appears ready to handle that responsibility. Maggert ran for 758 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
9. Lockwood
Last year: 6-3; District Semifinalist
Lockwood returns almost everyone and deserves a spot in the top 10 to begin the season, I think they finish here even if the drop off early because those first three weeks are Archie, Drexel and Jasper.
10. Jasper
Last year: 7-4; District Semifinalist
With Juan Rivera and Mitchel Avalos back in the backfield, you can count on a heavy dose of the run once again. Week 3 at Lockwood should provide a good test to see if the Eagles are ready for the defending state champs in Week 4.
Tier 5: Knocking on the door
Alphabetical Order
Albany (4-6; Lost District Opener)
Kemper Cline is going to be one of the state’s best players. They will have a brutal schedule again with the GRC slate plus Platte Valley. Even as a fringe top-10 team — going over .500 would be an accomplishment.
East Atchison (10-2; District Runner-up)
The Wolves lose the bulk of their vaulted defense and offensive standouts Kaylin Merriweather and Josh Smith. Jarrett Spinnato remains one of the most explosive athletes in the 275 Conference. Week 3 at South Holt should provide some clarity on a murky hierarchy in the 275.
North Shelby (11-1; State Semifinalist)
The Raiders may have been just a couple plays from a state championship last season. They graduated a stellar senior class, but the Raiders don’t play a team that I have ranked until October and don’t play a top-7 team all regular season. They will have a chance to break in the next generation of stars before the playoffs.
Rock Port (6-4; District Quarterfinalist)
The Jays return a ton with Phillip Herron, Micah Makings and Aiden Burke as senior leaders. Week Two at Platte Valley could be a statement game.
South Holt (7-3; District Quarterfinalist)
We will see if South Holt is ready to make a leap back into the discussion of true 8-man contenders early on. Week 1’s journey to Grant City will provide that answer. Back-to-back games against East Atchison and Platte Valley in Week 3 and 4 will give a preview of how the 275 will play out.