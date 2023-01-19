During football season, I go to the Twitter account @InkblotSports for projections on the playoff bracket and Inkblot also does basketball predictions. On Monday, he released his projected bracket for Division-II women’s basketball.

The Central Region had five MIAA teams among the top eight. And the incredible thing is that left out Fort Hays State which would be shocking. That tells you how stacked the MIAA is this season.

