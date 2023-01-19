During football season, I go to the Twitter account @InkblotSports for projections on the playoff bracket and Inkblot also does basketball predictions. On Monday, he released his projected bracket for Division-II women’s basketball.
The Central Region had five MIAA teams among the top eight. And the incredible thing is that left out Fort Hays State which would be shocking. That tells you how stacked the MIAA is this season.
The bracket was, of course, led by undefeated Central Missouri who has had a remarkable run through the first half of the season and looks like a team capable of becoming a national champion.
Nebraska-Kearney is Inkblot’s next team in the bracket at the No. 3 seed. Missouri Southern is the surprise judging by their MIAA performance as a No. 5 seed. Missouri Western is his No. 6 while Pittsburg State is the No. 7.
That would leave the Tigers out. It is too early to put too much stock in the seedings of this, but the projection does illustrate one thing, at least one of the ‘Big 6’ looks like they will likely be left out of the NCAA Tournament considering the NSIC and GAC will each get at least one bid and it is unlikely the MIAA will sweep the other six.
That bodes for a fascinating second half of the MIAA slate and here is where they stand now, led by the Jennies.
Tier 1: Undefeated
1. Central Missouri (15-0, 11-0 MIAA)
Trending: Steady
It says something that the only team in the same spot that it was three weeks ago when I did this is Central Missouri. All the Jennies do is win. Brooke Littrell is the obvious MIAA Player of the Year at this point with 19.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per game — second in the league in both.
Tier 2: Battling for NCAA bids
2. Nebraska-Kearney (16-3, 9-2 MIAA)
Trending: Up 3
The old veterans are fresh off wins over Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern. The Lopers are the most balanced team in the league and appear poised for a second-half run.
3. Missouri Western (15-4, 9-2 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
I debated the Griffons and Lopers, but the veterans in Kearney just gave them the edge despite a Griffon win in St. Joseph earlier this season. With Central Missouri, Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney on the schedule in the next two weeks, the Griffons will surely be moving either up or down this list.
4. Fort Hays State (13-6, 8-3 MIAA)
Trending: Down 2
The numbers must not like the Tigers right now, but maybe it is like my Loper thoughts where I just trust this program. Katie Wagner and Olivia Hollenbeck are still a scary combo for anyone to face.
5. Pittsburg State (13-4, 8-3 MIAA)
Trending: Up 2
Tristan Gegg, Karenna Gerber and Grace Pyle are all in the top-10 in scoring in the MIAA this season. Gegg has been doing it for years, but it is exciting for the Gorillas to have the balance around her this season.
6. Missouri Southern (14-4, 6-4 MIAA)
Trending: Down 3
The most disappointing team in the league so far is the team picked to win it. Lacy Stokes is still a player that no team wants to see in a tournament situation. She is averaging 15.8 points per game this season. More balance would be nice.
Tier 3: Rising and Falling
7. Northwest (9-7; 4-6 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
Getting Emma Atwood back seems to have given the Bearcats a jolt and she just helps everything run smoother. The defense has been good all year, but Atwood makes it even better. The offense is 12th in the MIAA though so improvement on that end is necessary for the growth to continue.
8. Emporia State (9-8, 4-7 MIAA)
Trending: Down 2
I had the Hornets at seven when I first jotted this down, but after digging into the 6-game losing streak, I bumped them down. Losses to Newman, Central Oklahoma and Lincoln are troubling. With the Lopers and Tigers looming, the slide could continue.
9. Washburn (7-8, 3-6 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
Unlike Emporia State, Washburn has been losing to the teams they are ‘supposed’ to lose to and beating the teams they are ‘supposed’ to beat. Like the Hornets, their schedule is tough coming up. It will be interesting to see if the teams keep trending in opposite directions.
10. Central Oklahoma (6-10, 3-9 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
The Bronchos competed well with Northwest and Western in the past week. They are a solid team, but a team that is struggling to get solidly into the middle of the pack.
11. Lincoln (5-11, 3-7 MIAA)
Trending: Up 3
The Blue Tigers have won 3-of-4. Pretty good for a team picked last in the league. The Emporia State win is an eye-opener. Great job by coach Drea Mize.
12. Newman (6-10, 3-8 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
Britney Ho is still the third-leading scorer in the league. They are another team with a win over Emporia State. Newman is certainly not an auto-win on the schedule anymore and that is a nice step forward.
Tier 4: Struggling
13. Rogers State (4-13, 2-9 MIAA)
Trending: Down 2
It has been a rough few weeks in Claremore and the upcoming schedule doesn’t look like it will provide much relief.
14. Northeastern State (5-10, 2-9 MIAA)
Trending: Down 2
Like their travel partners, the RiverHawks are in need of a confidence-building win.