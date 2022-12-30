Conference play in the MIAA got started in early December, but beginning on New Year’s Eve, the best basketball league in the country will be seeing the action pick up until it culminates in March with the MIAA Tournament and national tournament.
The preseason MIAA polls have already taken a beating with a mainstay at the top of the men’s standings like Washburn still only having one MIAA win or a team like Emporia State’s women having a big bounce-back year with a 4-1 record to start MIAA play. More surprises will surely emerge as the season continues and some teams will perform more like where the preseason prognosticators had them pegged.
Throughout the season, I will update my MIAA Power Rankings to see how the league is trending and who is setting themselves up for an exciting March. Most weeks, it will be either a men’s or women’s ranking, but with the league about to get going in full force again, let’s take a look at where the entire league stands.
Men’s Power Rankings
1. Northwest (10-1; 4-1 MIAA)
The 3-time defending national champions had a hiccup their last time out with a loss at Emporia State, but they played that game without the best player in the country, Diego Bernard. Bernard’s injury isn’t expected to keep him out long, but is something worth monitoring. Last season, the Bearcats lost to the Hornets twice though and that didn’t matter much when March rolled around.
2. Central Oklahoma (10-1; 5-1 MIAA)
The Bronchos were an NCAA Tournament snub a year ago and have opened the season trying to ensure that they have less stress on Selection Sunday this year. Central Oklahoma looks like Northwest’s biggest competition for an MIAA title.
3. Fort Hays State (8-3, 3-2 MIAA)
The Tigers have losses to Central Oklahoma and Northwest already, but have handled the rest of their schedule and Kaleb Hammeke is top-5 in the MIAA in scoring despite the front-loaded schedule. If the Tigers’ star guard played in a league that didn’t include a guy trying to become a 4-time national champion, he’d be a frontrunner for MIAA Player of the Year.
4. Missouri Western (6-3; 3-1 MIAA)
Western showing the ability to beat anyone in the league and lose to anyone in the league. The game after they gave Washburn its first MIAA win, the Griffons handed Emporia State its second loss in the MIAA. Western is a team that could go either way in these rankings as the year goes. Hosting Northeastern State is a big test on Monday.
5. Emporia State (9-2; 3-2 MIAA)
Emporia State is Northwest’s kryptonite right now, but consistency is something that doesn’t exist in Emporia right now as they dropped a home game to Missouri Western in their next game. Owen Long looks like the next star Hornet guard with a 17.3 scoring average.
6. Northeastern State (6-3; 3-2 MIAA)
The RiverHawks have a 1-point loss to Emporia State and an overtime loss at Fort Hays State. The RiverHawks are the best team in the league that nobody seems to talk about. A good way to get people talking is a statement win and with Northwest and Missouri Western on the schedule this week — it might be statement time.
7. Missouri Southern (7-4, 3-2 MIAA)
The Lions have won 3-straight including handing Central Oklahoma it’s only loss of the season. After losses to the Bearcats and Griffons, Southern is playing well and gets a game that is surely circled on the calendar this week against Pittsburg State and former coach Jeff Boschee.
8. Rogers State (7-4; 3-2 MIAA)
Beating Emporia State shows this Hillcat team’s ceiling. With Joey Saracco in the post, Rogers State plays a little differently than the rest of the league and that makes them an interesting matchup every night they take the floor.
9. Washburn (4-6; 1-3 MIAA)
The Ichabods are the biggest risers in these rankings compared to where they are in the standings. Washburn has had a very front-loaded schedule and hasn’t played anyone that I currently have lower than them in these rankings. I trust that the Ichabods will continue to improve throughout the season.
10. Lincoln (6-2; 2-2 MIAA)
Tremendous strides under Year One of the Jimmy Drew era. Artese Stapleton is leading the MIAA in scoring at 20.1 points per game. Kevin Kone is a 15.9 points per game as the Blue Tigers have two of the most prolific paint scorers in the MIAA.
11. Pittsburg State (4-7; 2-4 MIAA)
Year One of the Jeff Boschee era in Pittsburg has been up-and-down with a win over Lincoln and a loss to Central Missouri as the three teams have split. Boschee is a proven winner in this league and like Brett Ballard at Washburn, it’s easy to trust his teams to improve as the season goes.
12. Central Missouri (6-5; 2-3)
The win over the Gorillas had to be a big confidence boost for the Mules’ whose struggles go beyond just this year.
13. Newman (5-7; 1-5 MIAA)
Newman picked up a big road win two weeks ago at Nebraska-Kearney with a 74-71 victory. In the game, all five starters had at least 12 points.
14. Nebraska-Kearney (2-9; 0-5 MIAA)
Darrian Nebeker is third in the MIAA at 18 points per game. He is looking like a potential All-MIAA selection.
Women’s Power Rankings
1. Central Missouri (8-0; 5-0 MIAA)
Road wins over Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern sent the Jennies into the break on a high note. They get Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney coming out of the break and the top of the league might look different very soon.
2. Fort Hays State (11-3; 6-0 MIAA)
It was painful not putting the Tigers at the top of the league with how good this team has looked. That showdown in Warrensburg is going to be special.
3. Missouri Southern (11-1; 4-1 MIAA)
The Lions didn’t win the MIAA last season based upon their start to the conference schedule. With the Stokes duo, this team is still a force to be reckoned with despite the loss to the Jennies.
4. Missouri Western (9-4; 4-2 MIAA)
Coming off their Elite Eight run, the Griffons have had a gauntlet to begin MIAA play and have lost to Missouri Southern and Fort Hays State. Wins over Nebraska-Kearney and Emporia State have shown what this team can do though and they remain a dangerous team.
5. Nebraska-Kearney (12-2; 5-1 MIAA)
Other than a 3-point setback in St. Joseph, it’d be had to ask for a better start from the very experienced Lopers. Every other game has been a rout and Kearney is another team with big March goals.
6. Emporia State (8-2; 4-1 MIAA)
The top-5 were widely considered to be in their own tier before the season, but the Hornets are knocking on the door of that with a 4-1 start to the MIAA slate. Tre’Zure Jobe may be the best player in the league and gives this team a shot every night.
7. Pittsburg State (8-3; 4-2 MIAA)
The MIAA is very much a haves and have-nots league right now with seven teams with four or more MIAA wins and seven with one or fewer wins. Tristan Gegg is fifth in the MIAA in scoring with 16.5 points per game.
8. Northwest (5-6; 0-5 MIAA)
The Bearcats are last in the MIAA standings-wise, but have played all five of those games against the league’s top teams. Close road losses against Emporia State and Pittsburg State show that Northwest is better than their record.
9. Central Oklahoma (4-6; 1-5 MIAA)
The Bronchos have lost to four of the top seven teams in the MIAA and beat Lincoln. The 24-point loss to Pittsburg State is what bumps them below Northwest for now. They haven’t been closer than nine points in any of the losses.
10. Washburn (4-5; 1-3 MIAA)
A loss to Northeastern State is the black mark on Washburn’s resume. The Ichabods did bounce back with a road win at Rogers State.
11. Rogers State (3-8; 1-4 MIAA)
The loss to Washburn holds the Hillcats back, but they beat Northeastern State on the road going into break by 11 points.
12. Northeastern State (4-5; 1-4 MIAA)
After starting the MIAA slate off with a win over Washburn, the RiverHawks have lost four-straight games with none being closer than eight points.
13. Newman (4-7; 1-5 MIAA)
Brittney Ho is scoring 17.3 points per game — third in the MIAA. The Jets earned a road win at Lincoln before losing the next five games.
14. Lincoln (2-8; 0-4 MIAA)
The home overtime loss to Newman cost the Blue Tigers a chance for an MIAA win. Le’Yanna McGinnis is sixth in the MIAA in scoring at 16.3 points per game.