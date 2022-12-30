Conference play in the MIAA got started in early December, but beginning on New Year’s Eve, the best basketball league in the country will be seeing the action pick up until it culminates in March with the MIAA Tournament and national tournament.

The preseason MIAA polls have already taken a beating with a mainstay at the top of the men’s standings like Washburn still only having one MIAA win or a team like Emporia State’s women having a big bounce-back year with a 4-1 record to start MIAA play. More surprises will surely emerge as the season continues and some teams will perform more like where the preseason prognosticators had them pegged.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags