The Kansas City Chiefs snapped a 3-game losing streak to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night — getting over the biggest thorn in their side during an unprecedented run of success for the team.

The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats have won 3-straight national championships, but Emporia State has won 3-straight games over Northwest. The Hornets have been the only team over the last few years to do that.

