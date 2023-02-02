The Kansas City Chiefs snapped a 3-game losing streak to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night — getting over the biggest thorn in their side during an unprecedented run of success for the team.
The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats have won 3-straight national championships, but Emporia State has won 3-straight games over Northwest. The Hornets have been the only team over the last few years to do that.
On Thursday night in Bearcat Arena, Northwest Missouri State has the opportunity to snap that streak and give themselves and Central Oklahoma a 3-game cushion over the Hornets atop the MIAA standings and turn this into a true 2-team race for a conference regular-season title.
Aside from those top-3 teams the MIAA standings are a jumbled mess right now, so here are my updated MIAA Power Rankings.
Tier 1
1. Central Oklahoma (19-2; 13-2 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
All eyes for Central Oklahoma now need to be on the game in Maryville at the end of the month. Between that and the MIAA Tournament, that will likely determine the No. 1 seed in the Central Region.
2. Northwest (19-2; 12-2 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
The Hornets have Northwest’s number with three-straight wins. If Northwest makes it through this weekend, the February 23 matchup with Central Oklahoma will be their next home game. Diego Bernard is the best player in the country and this shouldn’t be up for debate at this point. He is up to fourth in the MIAA in scoring and is the league’s best defensive player.
Tier 2
3. Emporia State (17-4; 11-4 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
Beating Northwest then losing to Missouri Western within two days of each other in December is the story of their season as the Hornets should be a championship contender, but just don’t have the consistency of Northwest or Central Oklahoma.
Tier 3
4. Missouri Southern (14-7; 10-5 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
The Bearcats can thank the Lions for getting them back into a share for first place with their win over Central Oklahoma. That came a week after losses to Rogers State and Lincoln. This team might be the most confusing team in the MIAA.
5. Fort Hays State (14-7; 9-6 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
It took Diego Bernard’s best regular-season performance of his career for the Bearcats to beat the Tigers. Fort Hays State has another chance to make some noise on Saturday with a trip to Central Oklahoma.
6. Lincoln (13-5; 9-5 MIAA)
Trending: Up 3
The Blue Tigers have won six of their last seven with the only loss coming in Maryville. They are one of the most improved teams in the MIAA this season.
7. Washburn (10-9; 7-6 MIAA)
Trending: Up 3
I thought Brett Ballard’s team would make a move at some point, but a 5-game winning streak matches the longest active winning streak in the MIAA with Northwest. They get another winnable game with Missouri Western on Thursday before a big matchup in Maryville on Saturday.
Tier 4
8. Northeastern State (10-9; 7-8 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
It’s rivalry week for the RiverHawks at Rogers State this week. That will be a big one for MIAA Tournament seeding. They won the first matchup by 21 points.
9. Rogers State (11-10; 7-8 MIAA)
Trending: Down 1
The Hillcats are hunting for consistency after a win over Missouri Southern and loss to Central Missouri. Normally those games would be picked to be flipped. They are sitting in great shape to get to the MIAA Tournament and a first-round matchup with rival Northeastern State would be fun.
10. Central Missouri (9-11; 5-9 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
Wins over Rogers State and Missouri Western are nice for a team that has been up and down lately. The Mules have climbed these rankings and the Pittsburg State game this week is pivotal for securing an MIAA Tournament berth where the top-10 teams make it.
Tier 5
11. Pittsburg State (6-15; 3-12 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
Big win over Newman for the Gorillas on Saturday to snap a 10-game MIAA losing streak from the first time they played Newman. Trips to Central Missouri and Lincoln could provide for a statement week by the Gorillas. The Central Missouri game is a must-win to get into the top-10 for an MIAA Tournament berth.
12. Newman (6-14; 2-12 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
Wins over Missouri Western and Nebraska-Kearney have the Jets up to No. 12. They dropped close games to Central Oklahoma and Missouri Southern as well, showing that Newman is capable of playing with anyone.
13. Nebraska-Kearney (4-16; 2-12 MIAA)
Trending: Up 1
Big win for coach Kevin Lofton’s team over the Griffons on Saturday to get out of the last spot in these rankings and shake off that 40-point home loss to Northwest.
14. Missouri Western (8-12; 4-10 MIAA)
Trending: Down 9
The last team Western beat was Fort Hays State on January 10. They faced the Tigers again last Thursday and lost by 27. They’ve lost to Central Missouri, Newman and Nebraska-Kearney during this six-game losing streak and the Newman and Nebraska-Kearney losses were by double figures. This team is broken. Maybe it’s naive of me, or just cause I genuinely like the guy and think he’s a smart basketball mind, but I don’t put this on coach Will Martin. I think he deserves another year with a new roster.