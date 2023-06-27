When Lincoln left the MIAA, it was always fairly obvious that unless another member left, the league would be adding someone in the Blue Tigers' place. That other shoe dropped Monday with the addition of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

From Maryville, it is just under a six-hour drive to Fort Smith — which sits on the border of Arkansas and Oklahoma. By comparison, Google Maps will tell you it is about 15 minutes farther than Northeastern State and slightly shorter than the drive to Central Oklahoma.

