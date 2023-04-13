The NFL Draft is my favorite professional sporting event of the year. I realize that is strange since there is no action happening and no game being played, but I’ve always loved the transactional and team-building part of sports.

The NFL Draft is in Kansas City this season for three days beginning on April 27. It is sure to be a party and attract a big crowd — especially compared to the size of the crowds for Kansas City’s other pro team at Kauffman Stadium.

