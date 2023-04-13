The NFL Draft is my favorite professional sporting event of the year. I realize that is strange since there is no action happening and no game being played, but I’ve always loved the transactional and team-building part of sports.
The NFL Draft is in Kansas City this season for three days beginning on April 27. It is sure to be a party and attract a big crowd — especially compared to the size of the crowds for Kansas City’s other pro team at Kauffman Stadium.
That was an unnecessary shot at the Royals — I’m sorry but they’ve been very frustrating.
All that said, I love the Draft so this is a column that is more for me to have fun, but if you guys are interested in this stuff like I am, maybe you’ll find it interesting.
Here’s my mock draft for 2023.
1. Carolina — C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Stroud locked up this spot in my opinion with that performance against Georgia in the playoffs. His accuracy sets him apart in this class.
2. Houston — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Honestly, I don’t agree with this pick as he’s fourth in my quarterback rankings, but all the information coming out seems to point to Young.
3. Tennessee — Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Trade: Arizona gets No. 11, No. 41, ’24 1st and '25 1st for Richardson.
For the Cardinals, they get a haul from a desperate Tennessee team. Another move I wouldn’t do because I don’t think the Titans are ready for a quarterback with the state of their roster, but with Houston and Indianapolis getting guys in this draft and Jacksonville having Trevor Lawrence, they may feel the pressure.
4. Indianapolis — Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
It seems unreal that four quarterbacks go 1-2-3-4, but that seems to be how we are trending with the value and everyone in the AFC trying to find their version of Patrick Mahomes.
5. Seattle — Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
Absolutely perfect scenario for the Seahawks who land the surest thing in the draft at No. 5 at a position of need.
6. Detroit — Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
Carter is probably the most talented player in the draft, but comes with some character concerns. The chance to pair him on a defensive line with Aidan Hutchinson is too nice for the Lions, who should be the favorites in the NFC North.
7. Las Vegas — Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
With Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the division, the Raiders might want to cover someone. The best corner in the draft should make the Northwest Missouri State Matts (Matt Tritten and Matt Daniel) happy.
8. Atlanta — Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
This is a ‘run the card to the podium’ type moment for Atlanta. Wilson is a freak and Atlanta has been desperate for edge rush since John Abraham retired and that has been a while ago.
9. Chicago — Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
The Bears have to give Justin Fields a chance to succeed. Trading the No. 1 pick for a No. 1 receiver in DJ Moore and the best offensive lineman in the draft with Johnson seems like a promising start.
10. Philadelphia — Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa
The Eagles D-Line is an older group than many realize with leaders like Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox. Getting some youth there will be good for them.
11. Kansas City — Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
Trade: Arizona gets No. 31, No. 63 and ’24 1st for Jones and WR DeAndre Hopkins
I love the Jawaan Taylor signing if he’s a right tackle. Kansas City making this move up lets him do that and gives them the NFL’s best offensive line to protect Mahomes. Plus, they add Hopkins to increase the value and make it worth giving up the first next year.
12. Houston — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Houston has a very good offensive line, they drafted a good running back in Dameon Pierce, they signed Dalton Schultz at tight end and drafted Bryce Young. Adding the best pass catcher in the draft completes this reshaping of this offense. With Smith-Njigba in the slot and Nico Collins and John Metchie outside, Young has all the weapons he needs.
13. Green Bay — Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern
Trade: Jets get Aaron Rodgers for No. 13
Skoronski is capable of playing anywhere on the line, and with the injury issues the Packers have had in recent years and the inexperience of Jordan Love, he is an incredible value here.
14. New England — Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
Wright just feels like a Patriots’ pick and they have a huge hole at right tackle so he is a plug-and-play starter.
15. Green Bay — Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
Jordan Love needs weapons. Packers don’t draft receivers, but an elite tight end might tempt them.
16. Washington — Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
With Eric Bienemy taking over as Washington’s offensive coordinator, Patrick Mahomes isn’t walking through that door, but Kincaid does get compared to Travis Kelce, so he could unlock some of those concepts for Bienemy.
17. Pittsburgh — Jordan Addison, WR, USC
The trend in recent years of pairing college QB-WR duos is a fun one that seems to be working with Hurts-Smith, Tua-Waddle, Burrow-Chase, so Pittsburgh takes its shot by getting Kenny Pickett his favorite weapon from college.
18. Detroit — Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
Aidan Hutchinson, Jalen Carter and Myles Murphy on the same defensive line. This seems unfair.
19. Tampa Bay — Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
The Buccaneers currently don’t have a left tackle on the roster. Harrison is the most polished but he and Tristan Wirfs is a heck of an athletic duo at tackle.
20. Seattle — Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
The Seahawks go from one of the NFL’s worst D-Lines to one of the best by adding Bresee after getting Will Anderson Jr., at No. 5. Pete Carroll would be thrilled.
21. L.A. Chargers — Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Charger fans love to complain about the team not having speed at receiver for Herbert. Flowers is the ultimate fix for that problem to pair with big-bodied receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
22. Baltimore — Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
The Ravens always seem to ‘win’ the draft with a steal sliding to them. They do it again even in my mock with Witherspoon giving them a stud to round out an incredible secondary.
23. Minnesota — Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
The Vikings hired Brian Flores to run their defense this offseason. When he was the head coach in Miami, he always had elite cornerbacks. Minnesota couldn’t cover anyone last year, the son of the former Steeler pass rusher by the same name helps that.
24. Jacksonville — Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
Trevor Lawrence is adding Calvin Ridley to his receiving group this year, but adding a physical freak like Johnston would completely round out their weapons.
25. Detroit — Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
Trade: Giants get No. 48 and No. 55 for Robinson
The Lions just built a wrecking crew of a defensive line, and with two second rounders, they can move back into the first round to put the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley behind their tremendous offensive line. Jared Goff has everything he needs to succeed and if he doesn’t, the next guy they get is walking into a loaded team.
26. Dallas — Brian Branch, S, Alabama
The Cowboys are solid at safety, but Branch is in a class of his own as far as safeties in this draft. His versatility with Micah Parsons up front makes for an incredibly fun defense.
27. Buffalo — Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
The Bills just lost a long, rangy linebacker in free agency to Chicago. Sanders is the new Tremaine Edmunds for them without the hefty price tag.
28. Cincinnati — Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
Having Smith fall is perfect for the Bengals, who need playmakers on the backend of the defense. Smith represents a big upgrade over Eli Apple.
29. New Orleans — Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
Derek Carr loved throwing to Darren Waller with the Raiders. The Saints would be wise to invest in another high-level tight end.
30. Philadelphia — Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
James Bradberry and Darius Slay are an elite duo at cornerback and both are getting up there in age. The Eagles need to develop the next generation at cornerback and Banks is a good value here.
31. Arizona — Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
Arizona new coach Jonathan Gannon’s defenses in Philadelphia were built on the pass rush and Smith gives the Cardinals a start. The two trade-downs also give them three first rounders next year and Smith is a similar mold to Anderson, who they would have taken at No. 3. The Cardinals are the big winners of this mock draft.
Second Round
32. Pittsburgh — Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Patrick Peterson can’t be your No. 1 corner at this point.
33. Houston — Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech
Another coach modeling the San Francisco defense, so they need pass rush.
34. Arizona — DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
The Cardinals need corners desperately and Turner is a good one.
35. Indianapolis — Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Micheal Pittman and Alec Pierce are two big targets for Will Levis, but Hyatt is the guy who can take the top off the defense.
36. LA Rams — Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State
The Rams have nothing on defense other than Aaron Donald.
37. Seattle — Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
Perfect long, zone corner for Pete Carroll.
38. Las Vegas — Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
The Raiders have nothing on the interior defensive line. Smith is a freak athlete at 323 pounds.
39. Carolina — Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE, Northwestern
Another freak athlete on the defensive line.
40. New Orleans — Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
Incredibly small defensive tackle, but incredibly productive in college.
41. Arizona — Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
The Cardinals should try to protect Kyler Murray.
42. NY Jets — John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
With the assumed Aaron Rodgers trade, the Jets better try and keep him happy.
43. NY Jets — Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland
See above comment.
44. Tennessee — Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
Trade: Atlanta gets QB Ryan Tannehill and 4th rounder for Downs
Falcon coach Arthur Smith gets a steady hand at the wheel to develop Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Tannehill can help develop Desmond Ridder too. Tennessee recoups an an asset from its big trade up and gets a speed option for Richardson.
45. Green Bay — Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
Possession receiver next to Christian Watson. Allen Lazard replacement.
46. New England — Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
The Patriots have lost a lot of corners in recent years.
47. Washington — Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M
The front seven is elite, but the Commanders need help over the top.
48. NY Giants — Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
Much needed juice at receiver.
49. Pittsburgh — Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State
Mauch is a great athlete who projects as a guard.
50. Tampa Bay — Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
Hooker probably misses all of next year, but Baker Mayfield isn’t the answer for Tampa.
51. Miami — Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
Protect Tua.
52. Seattle — Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
Bobby Wagner is back, but he’s not getting any younger.
53. Chicago — Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida
Pass rush for Bears has been non-existent.
54. LA Chargers — Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
No more excuses for Justin Herbert.
55. NY Giants — Clark Phillips, CB, Utah
He’s small, but there’s a drop-off after him at corner.
56. Jacksonville — Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse
Need a Jawaan Taylor replacement.
57. NY Giants — O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
They have elite young tackles with Evan Neal and Andrew Thomas — time to help the interior.
58. Dallas — Rashee Rice, WR, SMU
Home-town kid could give CeeDee Lamb help.
59. Buffalo — Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
Boom-or-bust pick, but could be special with Josh Allen.
60. Cincinnati — Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
Irv Smith is currently the starter — that’s not good enough.
61. Chicago — Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
Elite pass catching back to help Justin Fields.
62. Philadelphia — Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
Eagles lost T.J. Edwards in free agency. Simpson is a high-upside replacement.
63. Arizona — Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State
The Cardinals keep building up the pass rush.
Third Round
64. Chicago — Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
65. Houston — Derick Hall, DE, Auburn
66. Arizona — Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC
67. Denver — Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
68. Denver — Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
69. LA Rams — Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford
70. Las Vegas — Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
71. New Orleans — B.J. Ojulari, DE, LSU
72. Tennessee — Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma
73. Houston — Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
74. Cleveland — Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn
75. Atlanta — Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
76. New England — A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
77. LA Rams — Siaki Ika, NT, Baylor
78. Green Bay — Sydney Brown, S, Illinois
79. Indianapolis — Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M
80. Pittsburgh — Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
81. Detroit — Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
82. Tampa Bay — Christopher Smith, S, Georgia
83. Seattle — Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
84. Miami — Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh
85. LA Chargers — Henry To’o To’o, LB, Alabama
86. Baltimore — Xavier Hutchison, WR, Iowa State
87. Minnesota — Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State
88. Jacksonville — Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU
89. NY Giants — Ji’Ayr Brown, S, Penn State
90. Dallas — Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA
91. Buffalo — Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama
92. Cincinnati — Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern
93. Carolina — Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin
94. Philadelphia — Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
95. Kansas City — Tank Dell, WR, Houston
96. Arizona — Steve Avila, OG, TCU
97. Washington — JL Skinner, S, Boise State
98. Cleveland — Andre Carter II, DE, Army
99. San Francisco — Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
100. Las Vegas — Emil Ekiyor Jr., OG, Alabama
101. San Francisco — Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia
102. San Francisco — Caleb Murphy, DE, Ferris State