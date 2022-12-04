Collins

ALBANY, Mo. — It’s been a good run for the Platte Valley girls in the Albany Tournament. Platte Valley won its third-straight Albany Tournament with its 65-28 win over the South Harrison Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. Over that nine-game stretch of Albany Tournament games, Platte Valley has won by an average of 35 points.

“At the beginning of every season, we set the team goal that we want to do well in tournaments,” Maggie Collins said. “These kinds of games can show how we’ll do in the playoffs. But I think that three-straight tournament wins really speaks to the kind of character and players that we have right now.”

