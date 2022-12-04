ALBANY, Mo. — It’s been a good run for the Platte Valley girls in the Albany Tournament. Platte Valley won its third-straight Albany Tournament with its 65-28 win over the South Harrison Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. Over that nine-game stretch of Albany Tournament games, Platte Valley has won by an average of 35 points.
“At the beginning of every season, we set the team goal that we want to do well in tournaments,” Maggie Collins said. “These kinds of games can show how we’ll do in the playoffs. But I think that three-straight tournament wins really speaks to the kind of character and players that we have right now.”
Platte Valley felt like they didn’t play their best in their 55-44 win over King City in the semifinal game. Saturday’s start was a bit different with Collins and Aubrey Mattson combining for 12 of the team’s 15 first-quarter points.
“I think the way we played the other night motivated us to come out and show what we can truly do,” Collins said. “We just had to stay on top of our game and prove what we can do.”
Collins and Mattson continued to have their way with the Bulldogs defense in the second quarter. Mattson scored 10 of her 18 points in the second quarter and Collins added nine of her 24 points.
Mattson’s performance on Saturday helped her reach the Albany All-Tournament team for the first time in her career.
“I thought it was really cool because I’ve never gotten anything like that, so it was really cool for me personally,” Mattson said. “But it’s always fun when you have teammates on there too just to share the award. I owe all of my points to my teammates because they are the ones making the hard passes and finding me down there.”
The defense was just as impressive for Platte Valley, allowing just two points over the first six minutes of the second quarter. South Harrison managed just 13 points in the first half.
“I thought we needed to improve on some things from our last game, and that’s not taking anything away from King City, I just thought we needed to make some adjustments defensively,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “We really didn’t have a whole lot of time to work on those things yesterday in practice, but we spent some time in the film room and I think just they just needed a mental adjustment. I thought that their defense today was phenomenal.”
The defense had its best quarter of the day out of halftime, holding the Bulldogs to five points in the third quarter. Collins scored seven more points in the quarter and Brylie Angle added five, helping Platte Valley to a 57-18 lead going into the final quarter.
“We just want to continue to improve on how we played in our last game,” Mattson said. “We don’t always play the best, but between film and practices we just want to grow and keep improving.”
After scoring 24 on Saturday, Collins was named tournament MVP. Like Mattson, Collins credits her teammates for her performance.
“I think that the tournament means that I was able to get things done but that was because of my teammates,” Collins said. “They’re the ones that are able to get me the ball and without that, I wouldn’t have the accomplishments that I do.”
Platte Valley will face South Harrison again Tuesday in Jefferson. They will then travel to Maryville on Friday to take on the Spoofhounds.