GRANT CITY, Mo. — Maggie Collins has been a part of a lot of unique sports moments in her two years as a Platte Valley athlete, but Monday at the Worth County Early Bird track meet was a new one.
Throwing the discus for the first time after being a javelin and shot-put thrower and relay runner as a freshman, the sophomore sent officials at the Worth County scrambling.
Collins uncorked a throw of 32.97 meters — over 108 feet. That presented a problem because the tape measure being used only went to 100 feet. After finding a suitable tape measure, Collins’ event-winning throw was measured. Second place was 30.49 meters and thrown by Mound City senior Bailey Long.
Collins’ toss is the third farthest in Class 1 this season according to the MileSplit Outdoor Rankings. She credits throwing coach Johnnie Silkett with convincing her to throw the discus this season.
“That is just really his specialty area,” Collins said. “He has been coaching me up on it and Jenna Mason has been doing it for a couple years now. They have both just been really giving me great pointers and helping me out in my new event.”
Collins also found success in the shot put where she was third and the javelin where she was fourth.
“I think today was a great start to hopefully a great season,” Collins said.
The Platte Valley girls team only has five members, but they were able to collect 10 top-10 finishes at the Worth County Early Bird and finish fifth as a team.
Joining Collins in the throwing events, Jenna Mason was fourth in the shot put and seventh in the discus. Junior Andrea Riley took third in the 3,200-meter run and fifth in the 800-meter run while setting personal bests in each event.
“I think they performed really well,” Platte Valley coach Amy Holtman said. “… Coach Silkett has been doing an amazing job with those throwers.”
In the sprints, Kayley Hauber was third in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash. Madelyn Swinford was ninth in the 100 meters.
“As little practices as those girls have had because of basketball, they performed really well too,” Holtman said. “… She (Hauber) will continue to increase her speed as the season goes on.”
For the Platte Valley boys, the distance runners shined with senior Micah Wolf taking third in the 1,600-meter run and fourth in the 800-meter run. Ethan Holtman was third in the 800 meters and fourth in the 1,600 meters.
Jacob Peery took sixth in the 300-meter hurdles. Lealand Otto was seventh in both the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles.
Senior Hayden Ferry added two more top-10 finishes by taking seventh in the shot put and eighth in the discus. The 4x800-meter relay team was third and the 4x400 meter relay team was fourth.
Northeast Nodaway
The Bluejays found plenty of success in the field events at the Worth County Early Bird. The boys team saw Dylan Wilmes take fourth in the discus while Dawson Vore was sixth in the javelin and eighth in the shot put.
The top finish of the day came from the girls team though and freshman Baylie Busby who finished third in the high jump. It was a 3-way tie for first, but tiebreakers gave Maysville’s Mirabella Redman and North Nodaway’s Saryn Brown the edge over Busby as all three cleared 1.45 meters.
“If you look at a lot of the high jumpers, they have one thing that Baylie is missing and that is height,” Bluejay coach Emily Bonifas said. “She shows up there and people are kinda looking at her like what are you going to do? She competes. She is very coachable. She just has a natural ability for that so now we are just trying to critique the form and see where that will get her.”
Busby did the high jump in junior high and came into her first varsity meet confident.
“I feel like I did pretty good for first-time varsity,” Busby said. “I was pretty confident going in there. I gave it my all.”
The other top event for the Bluejay girls was the 800-meter run where Ruby Wilmes took fourth and Sasha Deardorff was eighth. Freshman Hadley DeFreece added a 10th-place finish in the 200-meter dash to round out the top-10 placers for Northeast Nodaway.
“For it being our first meet and it being pretty chilly and some of their first times doing track for some of our kids, I really am proud of the work they did today,” Bonifas said. “You could tell there was hesitation on some of their faces in terms of it being pretty cold. It is different between when they are at practice compared to when they actually come to compete. A lot of them showed up and they dug down deep to finish it out.”
North Nodaway
Sophomore Saryn Brown came away from her first meet of the season with three top-8 finishes to lead North Nodaway.
Brown tied for the top jump in the high jump, but tiebreakers placed her second behind Maysville’s Mirabella Redman.
“It is really exciting to get second in your first meet and tie for first too,” Brown said. “… I definitely have room to improve on my technique and getting it perfect.”
On the track, Brown was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and eighth in the 100-meter hurdles.
The other top-10 finish for the Mustang girls came from sophomore Lauren Herndon who was seventh in the triple jump.
“We are all just getting better every day,” Brown said.
For the boys, the top finish came from senior Braden Mires who took fifth in the 3,200-meter run.