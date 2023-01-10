STANBERRY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers and Albany Warriors opening round game featured the top two scorers in the GRC on Monday night in Stanberry. The advantage in Monday’s game went to Kemper Cline, who led the Warriors to a 40-29 win with a 32-point effort.
“Defensively, we were doing what we wanted, and I think that confused them for a while,” Worth County coach Les New said. “The problem that style is you allow them to move the ball around the perimeter without any defensive pressure. … We had to have two bodies, three bodies on Cline. When you do that, you give them a lot of opportunities to play clean basketball and that worked for a while and then when you get behind, you have to change your defense to try and get the ball and he’s left one-on-one.”
Cline scored the first eight points of the game for Albany in a back-and-forth first quarter. On the Worth County side, it was senior Levi Cassavaugh who played the largest role on the offensive end early on for the Tigers with five points in the first four minutes of the game.
“I thought Levi had the advantage early because I didn’t think that guy could stay in front of him and we got him some opportunities to get to the rim,” New said.
Worth County’s first lead of the game came on a 3-pointer from guard Tyler New at the 3:07 mark of the first quarter. Cline quickly tied the game at 10 only to have Tanner Ridge give the Tigers their lead back on their next possession.
The Warriors ended the first quarter with a 6-0 run. Cassavaugh and New opened the second quarter with consecutive baskets, tying the game at 14. After the back-and-forth in the first quarter, the teams traded runs throughout the second quarter.
Albany’s response to the New and Cassavaugh baskets was a 6-0 run that took three minutes. The Warriors led by eight late in the second quarter, but two baskets from New cut the Albany lead to four at 22-18 going into halftime.
The Cline problem continued in the second half for Worth County as the senior’s run to 16 second-half points started with four points in the first minute and a half. New scored the first points of the half for the Tigers at the 6:14 mark of the third quarter. The two teams then went four and a half minutes without scoring.
Cline and New broke the scoreless drought with just over a minute and a half left in the third. Chase Cline scored the final points of the quarter and the only points in the second half not scored by Kemper Cline.
Albany held the Tigers to just five points in the fourth quarter. Cline’s 10 fourth quarter points helped seal the win for the Warriors and advance to a second-round matchup with either Platte Valley or North Nodaway.
“You have nights like this and you have to find a way to get baskets with defense, steals and we just didn’t do it,” Les New said.
Tyler New led the Tigers with 16 points in the loss. Ridge was second on the team with six points and Cassavaugh finished with five.
“There’s an opportunity there for us to get a win Wednesday,” New said. “There’s a game that we can compete and be in. To get a win and play in the consolation would be nice so that we don’t go home with two losses.”