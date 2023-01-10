Ridge

Worth County senior Tanner Ridge goes to the basket on Monday in Stanberry. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/TIMES-TRIBUNE

STANBERRY, Mo. — The Worth County Tigers and Albany Warriors opening round game featured the top two scorers in the GRC on Monday night in Stanberry. The advantage in Monday’s game went to Kemper Cline, who led the Warriors to a 40-29 win with a 32-point effort.

“Defensively, we were doing what we wanted, and I think that confused them for a while,” Worth County coach Les New said. “The problem that style is you allow them to move the ball around the perimeter without any defensive pressure. … We had to have two bodies, three bodies on Cline. When you do that, you give them a lot of opportunities to play clean basketball and that worked for a while and then when you get behind, you have to change your defense to try and get the ball and he’s left one-on-one.”

