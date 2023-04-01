ALBANY, Mo. — Coming into the season, Northeast Nodaway knew it had one of the best small-school pitchers in northwest Missouri with senior Dylan McIntyre, but the mystery was who would be that other guy they could rely on in the rotation. No one else on the team had thrown a varsity and come postseason time, having a second pitcher will make or break teams.
A couple weeks into the season, the Bluejays no longer have that concern as freshman Drew Dack has proven that he is that guy and on Friday he went toe-to-toe with the team leading the standings in Class 2, District 16.
“At the beginning of the year, I didn’t know what our No. 2 situation would be on the mound,” Northeast Nodaway coach Vance Proffitt said. “I think he is going to step in and be alright. The freshman pitched his tail off today. Proud of him.”
McIntyre wasn’t able to match up with Albany ace Kemper Cline after pitching in a conference win the day prior against East Atchison. That left it up to Dack and he delivered. But so did Cline and the Warriors (5-2) escaped with a 1-0 win.
“I worked the off-speed a lot on the big guys who can hit the ball pretty well,” Dack said.
Dack allowed just three hits in his six innings of work, but Cline made the last one count in the bottom of the sixth. After a 1-out walk to Jerrid Bunten, Cline worked a full-count and got a pitch to hit.
He laced a double into right field to score Bunten and provide the game’s only run.
“I was getting kinda tired and I left a fastball hanging on him,” Dack said. “It wasn’t the right guy to leave a fastball hanging on.”
Northeast Nodaway (2-2) had opportunities the entire game, starting in the second inning with Tyler New getting to third base with one out, but Cline got out of the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
“He was really good and he threw a good game,” Grant McIntyre said. “Obviously the weather isn’t helping anyone out here. We just have to continue to get better and work.”
The fourth inning was the Bluejays best chance as Grant McIntyre demolished a baseball off the fence in center field despite a stiff wind blowing in. After the inning, Cline came to the dugout saying McIntyre ‘obliterated’ the baseball and that he couldn’t believe it wasn’t a home run.
“Yeah, I really did,” Grant McIntyre said when asked if he thought the ball was going over the fence. “But maybe next time."
New picked up his second hit of the game to center field and with no outs, Proffitt waved McIntyre around third. Bunten threw the ball in and easily cut down the run at home.
Cline then buckled down with a strikeout and groundout to end the threat.
In the fifth, Bluejay sophomore Landon Wilmes had a 1-out double and 9-hitter Camdain Frisch got him to third on a groundout. Cline turned in his best sequence of the night to get Dylan McIntyre to strike out and strand the runner.
Dack singled to open the sixth inning and immediately stole second and advanced to third on a Grant McIntyre groundout. Cline was able to strand him by striking out New and Elias Alarcon.
“We are still learning,” Proffitt said. “A lot of new guys and a lot of experience to gain. We just gotta keep practicing hard and getting everyone to get there and do what they need to do. We are going to be pretty tough towards the end of the year, but we are going to take some lumps like this every once in a while.”
After Albany scored, Brayden Stevens had a 1-out single and went to second on a passed ball, but Cline struck out Wilmes as he reached his pitch limit. Senior Braden Landuyt came in to pitch and after a 2-0 count, threw 3-straight strikes to strike out Frisch and strand Dylan McIntyre in the on-deck circle.
New had two hits to lead the Jays while Dack, Grant McIntrye and Stevens had one each.
Dack had six innings pitched, allowing three hits, one run, six strikeouts and one walk. Cline went six and third with six hits allowed, 10 strikeouts and a walk.
“Today was experience,” Proffitt said. “Their experience won out. Kemper threw a heck of a game.”
Northeast Nodaway and Albany may be on a district-title game collision course later this season, but before that, the Jays get back into 275 Conference play on Monday when they host Rock Port.
“We are just getting started,” Grant McIntyre said. “Drew pitched a great game for being a freshman especially.”
Northeast Nodaway 11, East Atchison 1
Dylan McIntyre and Drew Dack each had three hits while Grant McIntyre and Sawyer Thurman each had two and Northeast Nodaway rolled to an 11-1 win over East Atchison on Thursday.
McIntyre pitched four innings, allowed three hits and one run with six strikeouts and no walks.