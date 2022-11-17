HOPKINS, Mo. — Jacquelyn Cline had the opportunity to realize a dream that she has had for a long time on Thursday morning. The North Nodaway senior point guard signed to continue her basketball and academic career at North Central Missouri College.
“Ever since I got into basketball and started playing it more, I’ve always kinda thought that it was an idea,” Cline said of playing in college. “Once I started doing club ball, I realized that I can do this. I kinda just dreamed on that to push myself and now it is what I’m doing.”
Cline joins a Pirate program coming its best season in history with a sixth-place finish in the NJCAA DII National Tournament in Port Huron, Michigan, where they won two games — most in school history. The team went 26-7 and won district and regional championships.
Pirate coach Jenni Croy — an All-American as a player herself at Pittsburg State — says her program prides itself on finding small-school athletes a building with them. Hamilton’s Nora Ford, a sophomore this year, was an All-American on last season’s team.
“Our program has thrived on small-town kids,” Croy said. “Right now, our starting five comes from Hamilton, Missouri; Norborne, Missouri; Milan, Missouri; Trenton, Missouri.”
Cline visited the school in Trenton each of the last two seasons and felt like it was the perfect fit.
“I really like the coaches,” Cline said. “They make it like a real home environment and feeling. I like the small-campus feel and I think, overall, it will be a real good fit for me.
“It feels like home and it feels like a good place to start a new chapter of my life.”
Croy, who attended the signing in Hopkins with assistant coach Lesli Collins, says Cline’s shooting prowess makes her the type of player she loves to add to the roster.
“I got to see Jackie play this past summer on her travel ball team and I just really like the way way can can shoot the ball,” Croy said. “She is consistent from the outside and we were looking for somebody who could knock down the 3-point shot for us consistently.”
Last season, Cline scored 13 points a game with four rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Over half of her shot attempts came from beyond the 3-point arc — leading the team with a 31 percent clip.
“It is always fun seeing a kid be able to reach their goals and their dreams,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “Jackie has put in a lot of work to be where she is at right now and I’m just glad that it has all worked out.”
Cline will study Agriculture Business at North Central Missouri. She still has one more high school season before heading that way as the Mustangs open the season with a road trip to North Harrison on Tuesday.