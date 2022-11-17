22-11-24 Cline.jpg
North Nodaway senior Jacquelyn Cline signed with North Central Missouri College on Thursday in Hopkins. Pictured; seated from left; NCMC coach Jenni Croy, Cline's mother Cari Cline, Jacquelyn Cline, Cline's father Matt Cline; NCMC assistant coach Lesli Collins; and standing; North Nodaway coaches Sami Jackson and Lindsi Jackson. 

HOPKINS, Mo. — Jacquelyn Cline had the opportunity to realize a dream that she has had for a long time on Thursday morning. The North Nodaway senior point guard signed to continue her basketball and academic career at North Central Missouri College.

“Ever since I got into basketball and started playing it more, I’ve always kinda thought that it was an idea,” Cline said of playing in college. “Once I started doing club ball, I realized that I can do this. I kinda just dreamed on that to push myself and now it is what I’m doing.”

