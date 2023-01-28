KING CITY, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night in the form of Albany senior Kemper Cline. The Warrior forward finished his record-setting King City Tournament with 113 points over the three games including 47 points against DeKalb on Wednesday and 38 points on Friday in a 52-39 win over Northeast Nodaway.
“We aren’t going to see anybody like him the rest of the year,” Northeast Nodaway coach David Kiene said.
Perhaps as strong as Cline’s offensive night was his defensive effort against Bluejay senior Dylan McIntyre, who came into the game averaging over 27 points per game, but Cline held him to five points and McIntyre fouled out in the third quarter.
“He is good,” McIntyre said. “He is 6-6 and athletic. He is just a good defender and he stopped me any time he wanted to, I guess. And he scored any time he wanted to as well.”
The game was tight early with Bluejay freshman point guard Drew Dack tying the game at 8-8 off an assist from McIntyre.
“What a great game for Drew,” Kiene said. “Drew is really starting to show some leadership for us. Every single game, he is playing better and better.”
Cline capped the first quarter with a basket and opened the second quarter with another before his younger brother Chase Cline added another for a 14-8 lead.
The teams traded baskets throughout much of the second quarter and Dack capped the period with a score to get within 23-21 at halftime. McIntyre tied the game early in the third quarter with a free throw, but soon after, Northeast Nodaway senior Boston Adwell fouled out.
The Bluejays stayed within 33-28, but two quick fouls for McIntyre fouled him out of the game as well — leaving Northeast Nodaway with just five available players.
The five players who would finish the game for the Jays were junior Trenton Hartley, junior Jack Boswell, sophomore Jack Redden, sophomore Kenneth Schieber and Dack. Despite being the youngest player on the floor, Dack embraced taking on a leadership role as the point guard.
“Someone had to be the leader out there and I just kinda picked up the role and took charge — helped the team out and kept everyone’s heads up,” Dack said.
After McIntyre fouled out, Dack scored all 11 of the Bluejays’ remaining points.
“It makes me feel good, but I’m ready for Dylan to get back so he can help me out a little bit more,” Dack said. “I’m ready for the whole team to be back.”
Kemper Cline had the response for every Dack basket. He had 14 points in the fourth quarter with McIntyre missing from the center of the Bluejay zone defense.
Dack led the Bluejays with a career-high 23 points while Boswell had nine, McIntyre had five and Redden had two.
“It is fun to watch,” McIntyre said of the growth of the team. “It is fun to see your team grow around you.”
Northeast Nodaway will host Union Star on Tuesday before a trip to East Atchison on Friday.
“We are getting better and better,” Kiene said. “That is a team we played the very first game of the year and they beat us by 20 points.”