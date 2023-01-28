23-02-02 NENChamp Drew3.jpg
Buy Now

Northeast Nodaway freshman Drew Dack brings the ball up the floor on Friday in King City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

KING CITY, Mo. — The Northeast Nodaway boys basketball team ran into a buzzsaw on Friday night in the form of Albany senior Kemper Cline. The Warrior forward finished his record-setting King City Tournament with 113 points over the three games including 47 points against DeKalb on Wednesday and 38 points on Friday in a 52-39 win over Northeast Nodaway.

“We aren’t going to see anybody like him the rest of the year,” Northeast Nodaway coach David Kiene said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags