23-02-23 NNG Jackie2.jpg
North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson hugs and speaks to senior Jacquelyn Cline as she comes off the floor for one final time in a Mustang uniform on Tuesday in Ravenwood. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Except for a very fortunate few, high-school basketball careers end with a loss. Jacquelyn Cline and Ellaina Renfro are no different and that road ended Tuesday night in the Class 1, District 16 quarterfinals against South Holt.

“This team is strong,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “They are mentally strong. They are physically strong. They want to fight. They have grit. They have that in their heart.”

