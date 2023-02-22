RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Except for a very fortunate few, high-school basketball careers end with a loss. Jacquelyn Cline and Ellaina Renfro are no different and that road ended Tuesday night in the Class 1, District 16 quarterfinals against South Holt.
“This team is strong,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “They are mentally strong. They are physically strong. They want to fight. They have grit. They have that in their heart.”
For Jackson, summing up the careers of Cline and Renfro goes beyond a 55-43 career record and certainly beyond a 42-25 loss to the Knights.
“For four years, those kids have had adversity every single season,” Jackson said. “I don’t think they’ve had a normal, just run-of-the-mill season. They have played just about as much as they play now their freshmen year. They just don’t get breaks right now. I think that is where our heart comes from. They see it out of those two.
“They have left a lot for this team and they have left a culture that isn’t going to be matched.”
Cline struggled to put into words what this team has meant to her. The 17.5-point per game scorer is headed to North Central Missouri College next season to continue her basketball career, but she says this Mustang program will always hold a special place in her heart.
“Shoot,” Cline said as she paused to collect herself and describe what the program has taught her. “A lot of things, but definitely just to take every minute slow and take it all in because it goes by way too fast.”
While Cline has seen the pressure ramp up on her as a scorer over the years, she has always been that lead guard for the Mustangs. Renfro has been Jackson’s ultimate Swiss-Army knife.
Going into the season, Renfro joked that she was the ‘smallest post in Nodaway County.’ Jackson praised the senior’s toughness as being the reason she trusted her against the other posts in the county like Maggie Collins, Dalanie Auffert and Ava Graham.
As the season went though, North Nodaway lost Saryn Brown to a knee injury and Renfro became a wing as the younger Mustangs were more comfortable as posts. On Tuesday, South Holt face-guarded Cline and against the Knight press, Renfro became a de-facto point guard to help junior Lauren Herndon bring the ball up the floor.
“I had to step up and take a point role which I’ve never done,” Renfro said.
South Holt coach Josh Petersen wanted to take Cline away from the Mustangs and succeeded with a box-and-one defense that went beyond a typical box-and-one with the man defender fully denying Cline the basketball. This led to the teams playing 4-on-4 on many trips down the floor.
Herndon found success in that with 17 points, but she was the team’s offense with all but one of the team’s field goals coming from the junior guard. Aside from Herndon, Lacy Riley had five points and Cline had four.
“We talked her up a lot all week and we put a lot of pressure on her,” Jackson said of Herndon. “I told her before the game — I said, if I didn’t think you could do it, I wouldn’t put you in this position. She proved tonight that she can do it.”
All four of Cline’s points were free throws. The senior spoke of her respect for Petersen after the game and Petersen clearly shares that respect with how he had his team guard.
“They took her away hard, and we knew they probably would,” Jackson said. “They are probably the most physical team on her when they do that. Jac and I have talked a lot through the year — she has grown much in being able to create for herself. … It just wasn’t her night.”
South Holt was led by Mylee and Zoey Prussman with 15 points each. The Knights advance to the semifinals on Thursday where they will play 2-time defending state champion Platte Valley. Platte Valley won the regular-season matchup 61-25.
North Nodaway’s season ends with a 9-14, but the lessons this team taught the seniors and the lessons the seniors taught this team aren’t soon to be forgotten.
“I will always have a spot for this team,” Renfro said. “I love this team.”