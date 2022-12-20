STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — The Jacquelyn Cline and Lauren Herndon duo helped the North Nodaway Mustangs bounce back from last week’s loss on Tuesday night with a combined 41 points. The Mustangs led by 11 at the end of the first quarter and carried that early lead to a 55-35 win over the Stewartsville-Osborn WildCards on Tuesday night in Stewartsville.
“It’s really fun playing with her when we’re both on and in a groove,” Cline said. “I think we read each other well, make good passes to each other, and we know when it’s a good time to take a good shot.”
Herndon and Cline were the first to score Tuesday night as North Nodaway took a 6-0 lead early with a 3-pointer from each. Herndon added a second 3-pointer later in the quarter and Cline converted a 3-point play to give the pair six each and a 15-4 lead for the Mustangs at the end of the first quarter.
Herndon took over early in the second quarter with a free throw, a 3-pointer, and a steal for a layup right after the three to give North Nodaway a 21-4 lead just a minute and a half into the second quarter.
“I was just hitting my shot, getting to the open spot and finding other people and just being open really got us off to a strong start,” Herndon said.
Cline knocked down her second 3-pointer of the game at the 6-minute mark to cap off a 9-0 run to start the quarter for the Mustangs. The Wildcards ended the run with a free throw, but Cline answered with another three-pointer and Herndon added a basket to make the score 29-5 with 3:33 left in the half.
“When we lost Saryn to the knee injury, Jack and Lauren put it in their heads that they’re going to go the extra mile, they’re going to work a little harder, and make sure they put us in situations that by the end of the game we’ll have a chance to win,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said.
Stewartsville-Osborn’s Josie Brush gave some life to the WildCards’ offense with eight points in 90 seconds. The WildCards ended the half with a 10-3 run that made the score 32-15 at halftime.
The WildCards carried that momentum into the second half with 4-straight points to open the third quarter. Herndon said the defense relaxed a little bit after taking a big lead.
“I think after taking that big lead, we let off a little bit and then realized that we can’t do that,” Herndon said.
After a quiet first half, junior Angie Parker put a damper on the WildCards run with back-to-back baskets to extend the lead back out to 17. Stewartsville-Osborn made one last effort to climb back into the game with a 5-0 run that cut the deficit to its smallest margin since the beginning of the second quarter.
Cline’s second 3-point play of the game began a 10-4 run over the final two and a half minutes of the third quarter. Cline scored six points in a third quarter that also saw fellow senior Kelsey Barcus score on back-to-back possessions for her first points of the game.
“Definitely utilizing everyone on the court is helping us, knowing that they can shoot as well,” Cline said. “The two of us will be there stil,l but having everybody be there offensively helps a lot.”
Cline added seven more points in the final quarter to help seal the Mustangs’ sixth win of the season. The senior guard led the team with 27 points.
North Nodaway will play again Wednesday afternoon before starting a two-week break. The Mustangs will return to action on Jan. 3 against Rock Port.
“We’re feeling pretty good about where we are,” Herndon said. “We’re going to get some tough games around the Stanberry Tournament after Christmas break. I think it’ll be a good experience for us to get back and play some better teams.”