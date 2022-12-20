Herndon

North Nodaway junior Lauren Herndon shoots a 3-pointer on Tuesday in Stewartsville.

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. — The Jacquelyn Cline and Lauren Herndon duo helped the North Nodaway Mustangs bounce back from last week’s loss on Tuesday night with a combined 41 points. The Mustangs led by 11 at the end of the first quarter and carried that early lead to a 55-35 win over the Stewartsville-Osborn WildCards on Tuesday night in Stewartsville.

“It’s really fun playing with her when we’re both on and in a groove,” Cline said. “I think we read each other well, make good passes to each other, and we know when it’s a good time to take a good shot.”

