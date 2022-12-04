MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the fans in blue on Friday at Bearcat Arena, Jacquelyn Cline was the Mustang they wanted to see at the foul line with 31 seconds left and a chance to take the lead.
Cline missed her first foul shot in the 27-27 tie game and DeKalb took a timeout to freeze the senior point guard. After huddling her team and when the other four players went back to the court, North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson pulled her captain aside.
“She just kinda told me to be confident and to know that I am the person that she wants the ball in the hands of, and to just be calm and not let the pressure get to me,” Cline said.
Cline knocked down the shot to give her team the lead. At the other end, DeKalb missed inside and senior Ellaina Renfro pulled down the rebound and quickly got it to junior Lauren Herndon.
The junior guard knocked down both her free throws with 18 seconds left and a missed DeKalb 3-pointer on the next possession gave the Mustangs the 30-27 win and third place in the PVI.
The Mustangs played without leading scorer Saryn Brown, who injured her knee in the PVI semifinals. That put even more of DeKalb’s defensive attention on Cline and Herndon.
“With Saryn gone, we needed someone to come out with that spark and find it,” Herndon said. “We just kinda used each other’s energy and bounced off each other.”
The two veteran guards responded by combining for all 30 of the Mustang points on Friday.
With a 4-4 game early in the second quarter, Herndon got her first points of the night with a 3-pointer.
The teams traded baskets until a 7-0 DeKalb run midway through the third quarter had the Tigers ahead 18-12.
North Nodaway immediately answered with a 10-0 which included two Herndon 3-pointers.
DeKalb came back with a 3-pointer, but the Mustangs answered back with a backdoor cut from Cline which resulted in a 3-point play to go back up 25-21.
“It is our hustle,” Jackson said. “We knew that we had to grind out some big stops and get it back on the other end. We were really tired, but we grinded it out. That is huge for us and it tells a lot about where we are going to go this season.”
The Tigers scored the next two baskets to tie the game with just over a minute to play, but Herndon came up big again with a step-back jumper for the lead. DeKalb tied the game again, but Cline and Herndon’s free throws sealed the trophy for North Nodaway.
“That was just full-on grit right there,” Jackson said. “We’ve had a lot thrown at us, especially with Saryn going down.”
Cline finished 18 points and Herndon had 12.
“They knew that they had to take control of that game,” Jackson said. “They had to be calm and they had to let it come to them. They let those opportunities come to them and they knocked down the big shots.”
The Mustangs will host Bedford on Tuesday.