MARYVILLE, Mo. — Five weeks of must-win games and the Bearcats have earned a sixth.
Ever since a Week 6 24-22 loss at Pittsburg State, Northwest Missouri State (9-2) knew that in order to make the playoffs, they’d have to win out to earn the right at a Week 12 opponent and continue their NCAA-record playoff streak. The Bearcats did just that, including road wins over playoff contenders Emporia State and Nebraska-Kearney.
“It is a testament to who we are and the heart behind this team,” Northwest senior defensive end Elijah Green said. “We are never going to accept failure and we are always going to respond. We knew we had a job and that was to win every single week or else we weren’t going to be in.”
The Bearcats were rewarded with a trip south to Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. The Tigers are Super Region 3’s No. 4 seed and the GAC champions after an undefeated 11-0 regular season.
“We are excited to be in the postseason and see what we can do off it,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said.
The Bearcats knew that whoever they got in the playoffs would be a very good team, but that doesn’t take away from the excitement of getting to play another week.
“Clean slate now so we are excited to get it going,” Northwest junior quarterback Mike Hohensee said. “… We thought — just keep working hard and they will have to give us a chance in the playoffs. It ended up working out for us. We are really excited just to wipe the slate clean and start fresh. New season now so we are ready to go.”
The Tigers are led by the nation’s No. 4 rushing offense at 305.8 yards per game. The leader of that rushing attack is All-American senior running back TJ Cole with 1,653 yards — third in the nation — and 26 touchdowns — second in the nation — this season.
The Bearcats counter with the nation’s second-ranked rushing defense — allowing 56 yards per game and just seven rushing touchdowns all season.
“It is going to be a strength-on-strength so you know somebody’s strength is going to have to give,” Green said. “We are excited for the challenge. They are a great football team with a whole bunch of great players. We are excited to be in the spot that we are in and be able to play a team that is as successful as them.”
Saturday’s game will be the first time that Ouachita Baptist and Northwest have ever met on the football field.
The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia. Tickets through the Ouachita box office will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday.
“We talk about it in terms of a book,” Wright said. “Going through the MIAA’s schedule is a book and they’ve closed that book now. Now, it’s time to write pages in a new book and that is the national playoffs. What stories are they going to write? The kids are going to be the ones who tell the story. The first week, the first chapter is down in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, playing Ouachita Baptist.”