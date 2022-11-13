22-11-17 NWFB Team.jpg
Buy Now

The Bearcats are led by quarterback Mike Hohensee (9) on to the field last Saturday in Emporia, Kansas. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Five weeks of must-win games and the Bearcats have earned a sixth.

Ever since a Week 6 24-22 loss at Pittsburg State, Northwest Missouri State (9-2) knew that in order to make the playoffs, they’d have to win out to earn the right at a Week 12 opponent and continue their NCAA-record playoff streak. The Bearcats did just that, including road wins over playoff contenders Emporia State and Nebraska-Kearney.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags