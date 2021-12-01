Chillicothe deals Maryville first loss
SAVANNAH, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds and first-year head coach Kelly Obley know that this season will include growing pains and experienced some on Tuesday with a 52-35 loss to Chillicothe in the first round of the Savannah Tournament.
With just two upperclassmen on the roster and three players who have played significant varsity minutes before this year, Maryville (1-1) opened the season last Tuesday with a 64-57 win over Savannah. The competition took a leap this Tuesday with the matchup against Chillicothe (2-0), which has won at least 17 games every season since 2013.
The Hornets were swept by Maryville last season and quickly jumped on the Hounds to make sure that wouldn’t be the case this year. Chillicothe built a 33-13 lead late in the second quarter before a Rylee Vierthaler 3-pointer made the halftime margin 33-16.
“I think where we got in trouble was rebounds,” Obley said. “They got a lot of offensive rebounds and second chances. Offensively, we just turned the ball over too much.”
The Spoofhounds continued to fight in the second half with juniors Anastyn Pettlon and Vierthaler hitting shots to open the third quarter. Vierthaler made a pair of free throws to get the team within 33-22.
“I learned that we do have a lot of fight in us,” Vierthaler said. “We are a very young team. We have three freshmen on the floor most of the time. Each game is going to be another to build off of and get better.”
Sophomore Ava Dumke hit her second 3-pointer of the game to bring the Spoofhounds within 33-25.
“Ava has worked very hard on her confidence,” Obley said. “I thought tonight she did very well defensively for us.”
Chillicothe went the first seven minutes of the third quarter without scoring, but Essie Hicks connected on a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left in the quarter to push the margin back to 11. Hicks finished with a game-high 18 points.
Chillicothe’s Jessica Reeter added another 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and extend the lead to 14 and essentially put the game away.
Maryville was led by Vierthaler with 17 points while Dumke added six.
“My teammates really helped me get open and find those open looks,” Vierthaler said.
Chillicothe’s defense swarmed Pettlon all evening and made it difficult for her to find any space. Pettlon and Alyssa Cunningham each had five points and Jalea Price had two.
“Anastyn is stepping into a new role for us, being that main point guard,” Obley said. “Every single day, she is just going to learn, get better and get stronger. She is willing to work very, very hard at that. That is just something that is going to take time.”
In addition to Hicks’ 18, Chillicothe was paced by Jolie Bonderer with 15 points and Lucy Reeter with 11.
Despite the loss, Obley saw positives from her young team.
“So incredibly proud of our freshmen class,” Obley said. “Jalea Price getting her first start last week and then starting again tonight, and then Ryesen Stiens getting her first start tonight. They are just stepping in and being very brave in what we ask them to do.”
Maryville will face Platte County on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
“It is going to be important that we just show that resilience,” Obley said. “We take the lessons that we learned tonight and we have a short-term memory to come into tomorrow fresh and excited.”