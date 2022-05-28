MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds’ season came to an end once again at the hands of the Pleasant Hill Chicks. For the Spoofhounds, this quarterfinal loss came in a more crushing fashion as they more than doubled the shot attempts of their opponent, only to lose 1-0 on a goal in the 77th minute.
The Spoofhounds allowed four goals to Pleasant Hill early in the season, but coach Jesus Gonzalez said that didn’t change their plan of attack on Saturday.
“We didn’t really change anything because I thought we played really well in the first game,” Gonzalez said. “We lost one player with a red card and that’s when they scored their goals. We didn’t really change anything, we just needed to take advantage of those shots.”
Maryville dominated in every facet of the match in the first half. Senior Cleo Johnson took the match’s first shot in the first minute.
The Spoofhounds left little opportunity for the Chicks through the first eight minutes of the match, controlling the pace and possession. Pleasant Hill worked their way into the Spoofhounds defense in the ninth minute, taking two of their three first half shots.
While the first two Chick shots came with easy saves, it was senior Lauren Cullin who prevented an early Pleasant Hill goal in the 12th minute. A Pleasant Hill forward worked her way through the back line, leaving herself and the goalkeeper one-on-one. But Cullin prevented any shot attempt with a sliding tackle.
The great defensive performance left Gonzalez unimpressed.
“I’m going to be honest — I’m not impressed,” Gonzalez said. “They play like that every single game. They’re tough to beat, they’re tough to pass. So, I’m not surprised, those center backs are the best we’ve had over the last three years. I’m really proud of them.”
The Maryville attack took over once again after the save, taking six shots over the next seven minutes. But each shot ended in the Pleasant Hill goalkeeper’s hands or at the shins of the Chicks back line.
The pace slowed midway through the second half with neither team getting a shot-on-goal opportunity from the 24th minute to the 31st minute. The Spoofhounds pace accelerated again over the final 10 minutes,
Senior Arianne Skidmore took two of her three first-half shots in the final 10 minutes, but both ended in the hands of the goalkeeper. Johnson added three shots in the 32nd and 35th minute, then had her third shot in the final 10 minutes bounce off the left post.
The second half was similar to that of the first with Maryville controlling possession and pace. While the number of scoring opportunities didn’t match the of the first 40 minutes, the Spoofhounds had ample opportunities to break the scoreless tie.
Maryville took three shots in the first 10 minutes, but only one shot came on-goal. In the 58th minute, it was Pleasant Hill who failed to break the tie with a last-second save from Cullin after the shot got past the goalkeeper.
After dodging the Chicks’ goal opportunity, Maryville came back with four shot attempts in five minutes. The four attempts each missed the goal with two high, one wide left, and a Cullin header that soared high.
It was in the 77th minute that Pleasant Hill changed their fortunes on the offensive end. The Chick goal came from the right corner of the box and ended in the left corner of the net, ending Maryville’s season once again.
The loss ends the high school careers of four seniors. The 2022 class won 43 games in their three seasons as part of the Maryville soccer team.
“They’ve meant a lot both on the field and off,” Gonzalez said. “They’re really good teammates who will dive for that ball every single time. They’re always caring about their teammates, trying to get together, and we’re just going to miss them a lot.”
While Gonzalez and the Spoofhounds will miss the group leaving, the Maryville coach believes that they can build on what that class has built with the kids returning and the incoming freshmen class.
“We’re losing some good players, but hopefully we can get some more freshmen coming in,” Gonzalez said. “I think the amount of players we have returning will help us bring the same energy next year. Last year, we got to this same game, and I think this year they came with more maturity. Hopefully next year they’re more relaxed and ready.”