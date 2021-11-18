MARYVILLE, Mo. — Rich Wright jokes that he can’t remember what he did last week, but give him a football game from over a decade ago and he remembers every detail.
The 2009 playoff game with Central Washington is no different. Central Washington was the No. 1 team in the nation and hosted Northwest, but the Bearcats spoiled the party with a blocked extra point with six seconds left for a 21-20 win.
“I remember blocking an extra point that won the football game,” Wright recalled. “ I remember Dane Wardenburg playing in the shield and making a tackle on a punt. … It was an exciting game, we played awful at half.”
Wright’s unit made that game-winning play as he served as special teams coordinator in addition to defensive line coach that season. Northwest went on to win the national championship that year.
Wright also remembers legendary head coach Mel Tjeerdsma’s halftime speech in Ellensburg, Washington.
“Mel Tjeerdsma came into the locker room at half and told those guys that they had won 12 games and at Northwest Missouri State that was firmly average,” Wright recounted. “And if we didn't change how we were going to play, we were going to get beat. It was epic. That was one of the best halftime speeches I ever heard.”
That was the first time the two schools met on the football field. Now the second time will take place on Saturday in Bearcat Stadium.
This year’s Bearcats have won nine games. They are five from the status that the 2009 group achieved with a national title.
“Right now, we only have one guaranteed week left, and that is this week right now,” Northwest senior Imoni Donadelle said. “So that is the week we are focusing on.”
The matchup of the Central Washington offense against the Northwest defense is one of the most interesting of the first weekend of the playoffs.
The Wildcats have the nation’s second-best scoring offense — averaging 46.9 points per game. The Bearcats have the second-best scoring defense in the country — allowing 9.1 points per game.
“I’ve got to spend a lot of time delving into what these guys do and what they are good at,” Wright said. “… Sunday night when we found out, I got home at 2:30 in the morning. Last night, I was home at 1 o’clock in the morning and back in the complex at 5:30 this morning. We are going to maximize the amount of hours we have."
Central Washington quarterback Quincy Glasper has played in six games this season, and has 1,280 yards passing with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions in those games. He finished the regular season with back-to-back five-touchdown games.
In the story on Central Washington’s athletics website (wildcatsports.com), Wildcat coach Chris Fisk spoke of the excitement to play Northwest.
"It feels great. I'm so happy for the players, who have put the work in to get to this moment," Fisk said. "It's exciting to face a program like Northwest Missouri State, a place where football really matters. I have a lot of respect for that program and what they do and their tradition. We'll have our hands full, but I'm excited to get over there.”
For the Bearcats, they have plenty of respect for the Wildcats as well.
“(They’ve) got a rich tradition,” Wright said. “They are well coached. … You get to this point, there are 24 teams left and everyone is really good.”
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.