MARYVILLE, Mo. — For 34 minutes on Saturday, it looked like Southern Nazarene’s ticket to the Central Region semifinals was as good as punched.
After leading by 14 at halftime, the Crimson Storm got a 3-pointer from Jalen Lynn with 6:41 left in the game to go up by 12. The Dragons refused to go away though.
“That was a scrappy game,” Moorhead coach Tim Bergstraser said. “… I told our guys this — they went out as some fighters.”
A 7-0 run by Moorhead got the margin down to five points with three minutes to play. A Jacob Beeninga 3-pointer and Gavin Baumgartner bucket got it down to two with 38 seconds left.
After a Dane Zimmer blocked shot, Lorenzo McGhee drove to the basket and scored to knot the game at 62-62 and force overtime.
“I didn’t do a good job on the last possession defensively,” Southern Nazarene coach Adam Bohac said. “Lorenzo is really good going right and we let him go to his strong hand with no resistance.”
Momentum flipped right back into the favor of the Crimson Storm to open the overtime period. While only one player for Southern Nazarene played over 37 minutes, all five Dragon starters played over 37 minutes.
“Fatigue was definitely a factor,” Bohac said. “Guys were laying it out there — super physical.”
The fresher legs prevailed as an offensive rebound led to a Jalen Lynn 3-pointer to begin overtime and that proved enough as Moorhead was 0-for-5 from the field in overtime.
With 0.7 left on the clock, the Dragons had one last chance, but a Baumgartner corner 3-pointer missed and the Crimson Storm won 67-64.
“We were hoping to get him (Beeninga) open on top,” Bergstraser said. “We trust Lorenzo. We said if you see a guy open, look for him. The focus was to get it to Jacob. I know that is a shot that Gavin could hit. When he shot it, I thought it was going to go in still.”
Southern Nazarene was led by 23 points for Tyler McGhie while Javon Jackson had 18 and Lynn had 11.
Moorhead was paced by a 15-point, 15-rebound effort from Zimmer. Beeninga had 13 and McGhee had 12.
“The big fella was a monster in there,” Bohac said of Zimmer.
The Crimson Storm will play Northwest Missouri State in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The teams played in 2019 in the regional semifinals with Northwest winning 70-59.
“Really looking forward to tomorrow,” McGhie said. “The atmosphere of the game before us — it was really cool.”