Minnesota-Duluth guard Joshua Brown smiles in the final minute of the Bulldogs' win over Central Oklahoma on Saturday in Bearcat Arena. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Things appeared to be going all Central Oklahoma’s way on Saturday in the Central Region quarterfinal against Minnesota-Duluth in Bearcat Arena. Things did not stay in the Bronchos’ favor.

Minnesota-Duluth (24-9) out-scored Central Oklahoma (26-6) by 16 in the second half to earn the 62-56 victory and advanced to the semifinals. It is the program’s first NCAA Tournament win in its history.

