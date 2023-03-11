MARYVILLE, Mo. — Things appeared to be going all Central Oklahoma’s way on Saturday in the Central Region quarterfinal against Minnesota-Duluth in Bearcat Arena. Things did not stay in the Bronchos’ favor.
Minnesota-Duluth (24-9) out-scored Central Oklahoma (26-6) by 16 in the second half to earn the 62-56 victory and advanced to the semifinals. It is the program’s first NCAA Tournament win in its history.
“It means a lot,” Bulldog guard Jack Middleton said. “When Coach (Justin) Wieck recruited us, he kinda set the culture, changed the culture. … It is really validating our hard work.”
The Bulldogs were able to earn the win despite First Team All-NSIC guard Drew Blair — who signed with Northwest Missouri State out of high school — struggling mightily all night. The senior was 1-of-7 from the field with six points and had six turnovers and no assists.
Joshua Brown picked up his teammate by winning his matchup with All-MIAA guard Jaden Wells. Wells was 4-of-14 with nine points while Brown finished with a game-high 21 points.
“Don’t let him get anything easy,” Brown said. “A lot of times with good shooters and good players, even if they might not make a shot, if they are getting good looks, it will build confidence. … Throughout the game, never let him have anything easy. ”
Bulldog coach Justin Wieck said his team tried to simulate the Broncho defensive pressure all week in practice by going 5-on-7.
“We played 5-on-7 all week in practice honestly, trying to simulate it,” Wieck said. “Because we can’t simulate their athleticism. … When you put seven guys from the scout team out there, it is hard.”
Central Oklahoma was led by senior Curtis Haywood who shut down Blair and filled the stat sheet with 10 points, 10 steals, nine rebounds and seven assists without committing a turnover.
“He is an All-American, but he won’t be called that,” Broncho coach Bob Hoffman said. “He is the best defensive player other than (Northwest’s) Diego (Bernard) — and I would say he is equal to him — in our league.”
Minnesota-Duluth advances to the semifinals on Sunday at 5 p.m., where they will face the winner of Emporia State and Northern State.