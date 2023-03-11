ESU Alijah.jpg
Emporia State guard Alijah Comithier shoots a free throw in the second half on Saturday at Bearncat Arena against Northern State. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Emporia State Hornets have been tested all year in the highly-competitive MIAA and on Saturday, they looked like a team happy to be playing against someone else.

That someone else was no slouch with Central Region No. 2 seed Northern State (24-7), but the Hornets swarmed the Wolves from the tip and rolled to a 72-51 victory in front of a large contingent of Hornet fans who made the trip to Maryville.

