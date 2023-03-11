MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Emporia State Hornets have been tested all year in the highly-competitive MIAA and on Saturday, they looked like a team happy to be playing against someone else.
That someone else was no slouch with Central Region No. 2 seed Northern State (24-7), but the Hornets swarmed the Wolves from the tip and rolled to a 72-51 victory in front of a large contingent of Hornet fans who made the trip to Maryville.
“I thought our guys, immediately from the first jump and entering it into Mayuom Buom and trying to establish ourself in the paint, I thought we set the tone,” Emporia State coach Craig Doty said. “And we carried it throughout the whole game.”
Emporia State (23-8) attacked the Wolves differently than the Hornets have many teams this season. They punished the Wolves in the post and fed Mayuom Buom, who finished with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting.
“Physically, (Buom) is just a monster in there,” Northern State coach Saul Phillips said.
Owen Long shined running the show. After a rough MIAA Tournament, Long went 8-for-14 for 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
“When Buom is coming out at the beginning of the game with that presence down low, it spaces it out for shooters,” Long said. “It creates a whole different game.”
Northern State was led by senior Sam Masten with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists as well. Augustin Reede added 12 points.
“He is a stud,” Doty said. “They ran a flat ball-screen about 30 times in their last game of the NSIC Tournament. … One thing that we do differently than almost everyone in the NSIC is that we naturally switch things at the top of the key.”
Emporia State advances to Sunday’s 5 p.m. semifinal where the Hornets will face sixth-seeded Minnesota-Duluth, who also pulled a quarterfinal upset against Central Oklahoma.