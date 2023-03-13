MARYVILLE, Mo. — So far in Maryville, being down double figures has been Minnesota-Duluth’s recipe for success.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to stun Central Oklahoma. So when Duluth found itself down 11 with 8:43 to go in the first half against Emporia State, the Bulldogs weren’t fazed.
“Just an awesome college basketball game — I’m incredibly proud of our guys,” Bulldog coach Justin Wieck said. “It has been about six games in a row where it doesn't look pretty for 10 to 20 minutes into it, but I told these guys at halftime, we got some great toughness on our roster and in our program.”
Star guard Drew Blair wasn’t fazed either. After a nightmarish first-round performance against the Bronchos, Blair responded with 29 points to lead his Bulldogs to an 84-79 victory.
“It is kinda a different brand of basketball than the NSIC here, so many good athletes,” Blair said.
For Emporia State coach Craig Doty, he is not surprised by Blair’s skill, knowing that he was originally signed with Northwest Missouri State before transferring to Minnesota-Duluth.
“I’ve done some research on Drew, and this is how good of recruiter Benny Mac (Northwest coach Ben McCollum) is,” Doty said. “He was here for a semester. Just tonight only, I wish he was still a Bearcat. But then I would have had to see him — how many other times?
“He showed up in a boot and he was walking around. We had our espionage people looking around. He comes in and our student assistants are looking, they are watching him and he is not really warming up. Then he was just doing step-backs. Yesterday, he hit the floor and grabbed the foot and we thought that maybe he was done for the tournament. He showed tonight that he was not done.”
Blair was returning to the gym where at one point he thought he’d be playing his home games, but the senior said he wasn’t going to let that history get into his head in what would be the biggest game of his career.
“I’ve been a Bulldog for a long time now,” Blair said. “It is not that weird coming back.”
It was a Blair 3-pointer that gave the Bulldogs back the lead at the 2:01 mark of the first half. The teams ended up going into halftime tied at 36.
Emporia State went back in front early in the second half, but it was a Blair 3-point play with 13:39 left that gave Duluth a 48-46 edge.
Blair capped a 9-0 Duluth run with a 3-pointer for a 60-50 lead. The lead grew as high as 15 with 4:13 to play before Emporia State clawed back to within four with 25 seconds left, but Minnesota-Duluth hung on to reach its first-ever regional final.
“These guys had to believe it before we did it,” Wieck said. “It is a credit to these guys. All of our guys are doing a great job. They believed in kinda what we were preaching, but it is not about me. These guys have an extreme amount of toughness and we found a next level of that in this last month or so. And that is probably what I am most proud of.”
Blair’s 29 led the Bulldogs, but Jack Middleton and Charlie Katona each had 13 while Austin Andrews added 12.
Emporia State was led by 25 for Owen Long. Alijah Comithier had 17 while Peyton Rogers-Schmidt and Atavian Butler each had 12.
“We don’t see these types of athletes every day up in the Northern Sun, it is a little bit different style of game,” Wieck said. “Our guys have had to kinda figure it out on the fly.”