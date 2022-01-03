MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Casteel family had extra reason for celebration as 2021 came to a close on Friday night. Earlier on New Year's Eve, Maryville senior Blake Casteel announced his college decision and that he will be playing football at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
“I went to a camp there in the summer, and I loved the coaching staff and I loved the school,” Casteel said. “I was later invited to a game-day visit and I really liked the football atmosphere.”
The defensive end and offensive guard for the Spoofhounds was recruited to the Ravens as a defensive end, where he was a Class 3 Third Team All-State selection as a junior. This season, Casteel was First Team All-MEC as both an offensive lineman and defensive lineman, and he was an all-district selection on the defensive line.
“Defensive end is what they recruited me as and I'm looking forward to it,” Casteel said.
The Ravens were 7-4 last season in the first-year under head coach Joel Osborn. Osborn is very familiar with Maryville having served as an assistant coach with Northwest Missouri State before taking the Benedictine job last January.
Osborn also led the Bearcats to two national championship games as the team's quarterback. The Spoofhounds attend the Bearcats' summer camps every year.
“Knowing that he had come from my hometown, it helped with a little bit of familiarity with me and Coach Osborn for sure,” Casteel said.
Casteel is thankful to be a part of the Spoofhound football program and Maryville community. He also thanked his parents for their support and guidance.
“Thanks to my parents. They have always pushed me from day one,” Casteel said. “They have done everything they could to help me get to the next level — just from going to camps to going to all my games.”
Maryville went 38-13 in Casteel's four years with the program. The Hounds won three district titles in that span and were the 2020 Class 3 state runners-up.
“Thanks to my coaches,” Casteel said. “They have always done a great job of preparing us for the next level, teaching us technique and the small details that we can continue to build on.”
One of the first people to congratulate Casteel on Twitter when he made the announcement is a former rival turned teammate with St. Pius X running back Robbie Sharp, who has also committed to Benedictine.
Sharp responded with “Let's go!!! Excited for the future!”