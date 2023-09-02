HOPKINS, Mo — On a Platte Valley player’s there sits a screenshot of the Missouri 8-Man poll and where Platte Valley is second in the media poll even after a win over Worth County last week. Platte Valley took another step towards that top spot on Friday night with a 64-24 dismantling of the Princeton Tigers.
Junior running back Mason Casner played a small, but yet large role in that and did so quickly, taking the game’s first carry 48 yards for a touchdown.
“One of my teammates told me he would give me 10 bucks if I got a touchdown on the first play,” Casner said. “So my mindset was that I wanted 10 bucks, so I just went out there and ran as hard as I could.”
Casner made scoring touchdowns look easy Friday night, crossing the goal line on each of his first three carries. The touchdowns came between two empty possessions for the Tigers.
Princeton’s offensive start foreshadowed what would be a long night for the Tigers. On their first possession, Princeton was flagged for an illegal formation and took a timeout before ever getting a play off.
Talan Holt gave the offense a boost on the second drive after two plays that net zero yards. With third and 10, Holt broke loose up the sideline for a 39-yard gain. But the drive stalled from there after a dropped touchdown pass, an incompletion and then an interception by Aydan Blackford on third down.
Platte Valley leaned on Lucky Ferry to get them out of the hole, giving the sophomore two-straight carries, yielding 11 yards. Blackford then went to the air, connecting with Brandon McQueen for an 18-yard pass.
Platte Valley went to the air again with Blackford finding Justin Miller for eight yards. On the sixth play of the drive, Casner took his third carry of the game 38 yards for a touchdown.
Up 24-0 with 7:28 left in the first quarter, the Platte Valley defense forced its second three-and-out of the game.
Platte Valley’s fourth scoring drive started just as the previous with two carries for Ferry to start. The offense then went back to the air with Blackford finding a connection with Lane Acklin for 41 yards on second-and-five. Blackford went back to Acklin the next play for a seven-yard touchdown pass.
“Running the ball was really their thing last year, and our running backs are great this year,” Acklin said. “But we decided to throw some passes this year.”
The Tigers weren’t without chances in the first half. Princeton returned the ensuing kick down to the Platte Valley 19-yard line. Two plays later, Holt rushed 16 yards for their first score.
Princeton recovered an onside kick and found themselves inside the 10-yard line after carries of 10 and 12 yards from Holt. The Tigers eventually found themselves with a fourth-and-goal from the one. Instead of going up the middle, Princeton ran Holt to the outside where he was stopped short of the end zone.
“It wasn’t easy (slowing down Holt) but I knew from watching a lot of film that he doesn’t like to lower his shoulder,” Casner said. “I just tried to get lower than he did and wrap him up.”
Platte Valley rolled to a 48-8 halftime lead from there. Casner finished with just five carries in the game, but led the team with 106 yards and four touchdowns. Lealand Otto led the team with eight carries for 47 yards.
Blackford completed all of his eight passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Acklin led the team with 102 yards, while McQueen finished second with three catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.
“The scoreboard says what it says, but you don’t know who a team is until you actually play them,” Blackford said. “I want our name to be up there in the rankings, but we just have to get better every week.”
Platte Valley will play the first of two-straight road games next week with a trip to Mound City. The Panthers are 0-2 this season and have been outscored 116-24.
“One thing that we do aside from game planning for the other team, is focusing on ourselves,” Platte Valley coach Johnnie Silkett said. “We have self-reflection on how do we get better and improve our techniques. Those are small things that we really pay attention to and the kids take pride in. Those are things we can do every day, whether it’s a game with high stakes, or if it’s a game that we have more of an ability to handle.”