WESTON, Mo. — Despite coming into the season with just one returner, North Nodaway track and field will be sending an athlete to sectionals with first-year competitor Mason Casner earning his spot in the long jump.
“It was pretty exciting,” Casner said. “I never thought I was going to do anything like that. I just kinda went up there and tried my best, and I guess it just paid off for me."
The sophomore competed in a tight and competitive field in the long jump and was able to finish fourth with a 5.76-meter jump — tied with third-place Kyle Burke from Albany and just half an inch behind second-place Justin Miller of Platte Valley.
“You see those big numbers and you just try to go after them,” Casner said of his competition.
Casner said that going out for track and field this season was something he and his friends debated together, but he is glad they did it.
“We all kinda argued if we were going to do it or not — if we were going to do baseball or track or both. We just kinda all agreed to do both and it worked out. It is pretty fun.”
Casner will compete at Saturday’s sectionals in Plattsburg and a top-4 finish there would get him to state for the first time.
“I need my school record,” Casner said of the 6.3 meter mark. “That is all I’m going for.”
The Mustangs had several athletes just miss advancing including Aydan Blackford finishing sixth in the long jump and Andrea Jenkins taking fifth in the 3,200-meter run.
“I PR’ed today and I beat the person I was told to keep up with, so I feel very good about how I did and hopeful for next year,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins also credited fellow distance runner Casey Wray who was seventh in the 3,200-meter run and ninth in the 1,600-meter run.
“I’m pretty proud of Casey,” Jenkins said. “She is a first-year freshman — she still placed in the 2-mile with me.”
Other top-10 finishes for North Nodaway came from Caster taking eighth in the 100-meter dash, Jordan Deleon taking ninth in the 300-meter hurdles and Owen Martin taking eighth in the 400-meter dash.
The season wraps up for everyone except Casner, but without a senior on the roster, the Mustangs are excited for the future.
“I feel like we’ve got more of an idea of what our strengths are as a team and what events we need to do and work at to get better,” Jenkins said.