North Nodaway sophomore Mason Casner prepares to run on Saturday morning in Weston. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

WESTON, Mo. — Despite coming into the season with just one returner, North Nodaway track and field will be sending an athlete to sectionals with first-year competitor Mason Casner earning his spot in the long jump.

“It was pretty exciting,” Casner said. “I never thought I was going to do anything like that. I just kinda went up there and tried my best, and I guess it just paid off for me."

